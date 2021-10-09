Hagi’s son scores, but Germany turns on Romania and comes very close to securing a spot at the World Cup

THE Germany is getting closer to the 2022 World Cup! This Friday, the Teutônia team won the Romania by 2 to 1, turnaround, by the 7th round of european qualifiers, and opened six points in the lead of group J, with only three games left to the end of the qualifying.

The visitors opened the scoring with a great goal from Ianis Hagi, son of the legendary Gheorghe Hagi, just 9 of the 1st time. However, the hosts dominated the match in the second half and managed to win with goals from Gnabry and Thomas Müller.

With the result, coach Hansi Flick, who took over after the end of the long “era Joachim Löw”, remains undefeated in charge of Germany.

So far, there are four games, with four triumphs and 14 goals scored, with 100% success.

However, Ianis Hagi’s goal was the 1st suffered by the Teutonic under Flick’s command.

If they win their next match, next Monday, in addition to having a stumbling block from Armenia, Germany already guarantees the 1st place in the group and stamps their passport to go to the Worlds.

Gnabry celebrates after scoring for Germany over Romania Martin Rose/Getty Images

Championship status

With the result, Germany goes to 18 points and is calm at the top of group J, getting closer and closer to stamping the World Cup.

Romania, on the other hand, gets 10 points and is in 4th place, but still fights for a spot, as Northern Macedonia (2nd) and Armenia (3rd) have 12.

The guy: Gnabry

little engine of the Bayern Munchen, the midfielder plays the same role in Germany.

During the 90 minutes, it is impressive how he always asks for the ball and participates in the plays.

In addition, the shirt 10 shows great ability to act in various positions in the middle and attack, being very useful.

For the effort, he was presented with a nice goal at the beginning of the 2nd half, hitting hard from outside the area.

He was on the field for 90 minutes this Friday.

It was bad: Werner

The bad phase in Chelsea accompanies the striker in the Germany national team.

In the 1st half, he even managed to dig a penalty, which was later canceled with the use of the VAR.

In the aftermath of the game, he missed absolutely everything he tried, with shameful and shameful holes.

He even stayed on the field for a long time, leaving in the middle of the 2nd stage for the entry of Thomas Müller.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Monday, at 1545 (Brasilia), for the European qualifiers.

Germany visits Northern Macedonia, while Romania receives the Armenia.

Datasheet

Germany 2 x 1 Romania

GOALS: Germany: Gnabry [52′] and Thomas Müller [81′] Romania: hagi [9′]

GERMANY: Have Stegen; Hofman (Klostermann), Süle, Rüdiger and Kehrer; Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnaby and Sané (Adeyemi); Reus (Havertz) and Werner (Thomas Müller) Technician: Hansi Flick

ROMANIA: Nita; Ratiu, Rus, Chiriches, Burca (Manea) and Tosca; Hagi (Maxim), Marin, Stanciu (Albu) and Mihaila (Ivan); Puscas (Mitrite) Technician: Mirel Radoi