Hamilton is punished and leaves pole position for Bottas at the F1 Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton was the fastest in qualifying for the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix, held this Saturday (9) at Istanbul Park. Despite the position, Hamilton will start at P11 after being punished for 10 positions on the starting grid as a result of the replacement of an engine component, the ICE (internal combustion engine).

With that, Valtteri Bottas is the one who starts in pole position in Turkey. The Finn finished 0.130s behind his Mercedes teammate, who set the Istanbul record with a time of 1:22.868s.

Max Verstappen will complete the front row of the Turkish grid alongside Bottas. It was not the best day for the Red Bull driver, while his teammate Sergio Perez only starts in 7th position.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in fourth form the second row of the F1 Turkish GP grid.

Leclerc couldn’t fit a good lap until his last effort in Q3 when he scored 1:23.265s and moved up to fourth. On the other side of the Scuderia garage, Carlos Sainz starts last after changing engine components.

Fernando Alonso will start in sixth place on the grid and will be joined by Perez in the third row.

It was a tough day for McLaren too. Lando Norris finished eighth in Q3 but started from seventh, accompanied by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in the fourth row of the grid. Daniel Ricciardo was eliminated early in Q1.

Yuki Tsunoda, from AlphaTauri, in ninth and Sebastian Vettel, from Aston Martin, in tenth, form the fifth row of the grid.

Hamilton will start in 11th, alongside Esteban Ocon.

Mick Schumacher and George Russell were standouts in Q1 and managed to progress to Q2. Schumacher will start in 14th, equaling his best starting position in F1, and Russell in 13th.

Q1 – 18 minutes of track, the last five are eliminated

The track started out dry, but soon the rain came to make the drivers’ work difficult. With the green light, the drivers quickly went to the track to take advantage of the dry track.

Hamilton set the initial pace but was overtaken by Verstappen. Bottas dropped to third after the Dutchman’s time. But Hamilton made the change on the next lap and took the lead again.

Gasly was just 0.113s behind Hamilton before Bottas took the lead with 1:25.913s.

Tsunoda spun around turn 1 and brought out a yellow flag.

Up front, Bottas continued to improve his lap time and set the benchmark at 1:25,733s.

Leclerc jumped to P1 but was overtaken by Gasly. Alonso jumped into second position, while Ocon followed in the elimination zone, but managed to escape in his last attempt.

Those eliminated were Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen and Nikita Mazepin. George Russell and Mick Schumacher managed to progress to Q2.

Q2 – 15 minutes of the track, the top 10 qualify for the pole position

With the green light starting Q2, the riders hurried to the track as the chance of rain was still high.

Bottas set the pace in 1:24,142s, followed by Alonso, Gasly, Tsunoda and Ocon.

Hamilton scored 1:23,595 and took the lead in Q2. Bottas followed his teammate at P2, while Verstappen was third. Perez was only the eighth.

Leclerc was on a very fast lap but ended up running in the last corner. The Monegasque occupied the 10th position in the limit for the elimination zone.

Hamilton still had time to improve his lap. The Mercedes driver clocked 1:23,082 and left second-place Bottas 0.710s behind.

In his last attempt, Leclerc jumped to P7 after using Sainz’s vacuum.

Those eliminated were: Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, George Russell, Mick Schumacher and Carlos Sainz.

Q3 – 12 minutes that define pole position

Hamilton scored 1:23,093 and took over at P1. Bottas followed and overcame his teammate’s lap by 0.022s. Gasly passed and took third, but was overtaken by Verstappen.

Perez was 0.662s slower than Bottas and was fifth before each driver’s last attempt in Q3.

With five minutes to go, Hamilton returned to the track on new soft tires. The Brit will lose 10 positions on the starting grid by replacing an engine component, the ICE (internal combustion engine).

Hamilton scored 1:22.868s, improved his time and took P1 with the new Istanbul record.

Verstappen managed just enough time for P3 and will start second with Hamilton’s penalty.

Bottas finished second and will start the F1 Turkish GP in pole position.

Leclerc, in his last effort, moved up to P4 and will start in third position, accompanied by Gasly.

Check out the starting grid for the F1 Turkish GP:

1) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’22.998

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’23.196

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’23.265

4) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’23.326

5) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’23.477

6) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’23.706

7) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’23.954

8) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’24.305

9) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’24,368

10) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’24,795

11) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’22.868

12) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’24,842

13) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.007

14) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’25.200

15) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’25.881

16) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’26.086

17) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’26.430

18) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’27.525

19) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’28.449

20) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)