HAS COUPON | Galaxy S20 FE with double memory goes on sale at Magalu

The Galaxy S20 FE has become one of Samsung’s biggest successes over the last year by bringing cutting-edge specs at a cost-effective price. It is one of the best cell phone options available today in the Brazilian market, having a cost-effectiveness that is hard to beat.

Its price is even more interesting taking advantage of this promotion from Magazine Luiza, where the 256 GB model is also cheaper. It is a great option for those who download a lot of games and apps. Both models are cheaper using a discount coupon from Magalu, which you can find in the links below. The price of the 256 GB model is valid for those who are a Gold Customer at the store and have the Magalu app installed on their mobile.

How to take advantage of this promotion

It’s easy to be able to take advantage of this promotion and take Galaxy S20 FE for a much lower price than the market. It is valid for anyone who is a Gold Customer of Magazine Luiza. If you shop at the store, chances are good that you are already part of the program. You only need to make three different purchases in a two-year period to access exclusive discounts.

The purchase must also be made through the Magalu app, where a portion of the money can be returned to you and used for other in-store purchases or to pay slips using your MagaluPay account. Using the app also has other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.

Using a coupon at the time of checkout, you receive a discount even before entering your payment information. Just enter the code — which you find on the offer pages highlighted throughout this text — and see the discount coupon being applied right away.

About Galaxy S20 FE

Designed to be the cheapest option among the brand’s top-of-the-line devices, the Galaxy S20 FE brings all the most important features of its brothers, like the Snapdragon 865 processor and the excellent set of rear cameras, with 12 megapixel main, large -angle also 12 megapixels and telephoto 8 megapixels. The battery also has 4,500 mAh for one day of use without worrying about looking for an outlet.

There are few differences between the Galaxy S20 FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes, and slightly reducing some specifications without making it leave a high-end device, with excellent performance and cutting-edge cameras.

This promotion model is already part of the new set of devices equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, a change that was long expected by those who own the brand’s devices. Qualcomm’s processor promises to deliver even better performance and have fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S20 FE even more interesting for the Brazilian public, even when compared to more expensive models.

