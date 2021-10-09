Hawaiian Surfer Accident in Portugal Wave

Hawaiian surfer Joshua Moniz suffered an accident while training in Supertubos, Portugal, and was hospitalized. Joshua, 25, hit his head on the sandy bottom of the beach, located in Peniche. He was taken from the beach by ambulance and is due to undergo surgery. There is still no more information about the severity of your injury.

“I wanted everyone to know that I’m ok and stable. The good news is that I can feel and move my feet. It’s not official, but it looks like I’m going to have neck surgery here in Portugal,” wrote the surfer on social media.

Joshua was in Portugal competing in the Challenger Series, the access division of world surfing. He is the brother of Seth Moniz, who competes for the elite, and Kelia Moniz, two-time world longboard champion.