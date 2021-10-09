Hawaiian surfer crashes riding waves in Portugal | surfing

Scary moment in Supertubos, Portugal. Joshua Moniz was surfing at the spot to prepare for the Challenger Series in-country stage when he fell off a wave and hit his head on the bottom of the sea on Thursday. The Hawaiian was unconscious when he was taken out of the water and taken by ambulance to receive care, followed by helicopter to a hospital in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital.

Later, this Friday, the surfer made a post on his Instagram to reassure fans, friends and family. Moniz stated that he is well and stable, with sensitivity and movement in his feet, and that he will probably need to undergo neck surgery in Portugal.

– To be short, I want everyone to know that I’m ok and stable. I had a crazy accident while surfing, but the good news now is that I can feel and move my foot. It is not official yet, but it seems that I will undergo surgery on my neck here in Portugal – he wrote.

Joshua Moniz is currently playing in the Challenger Series, which gives him access to WSL. The Hawaiian has two brothers who are also professional surfers: Seth Moniz, who competes in the world league, and Kelia Moniz, current longboard world champion.

1 of 1 Joshua Moniz — Photo: WSL Joshua Moniz — Photo: WSL