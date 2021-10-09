Health provides a dose against Covid in the public from 18 to 60 years in 2022; see what is known | Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health said this Friday (8) that its planning for 2022 provides for an investment of R$ 11 billion for the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. For the first time, the managers of the folder explained some known details of the next round of vaccination.

According to the government, after a meeting and debates with experts, it is already planned for next year:

One dose for people aged 18 to 60 years

Two doses for people over 60 and immunosuppressed

Two doses for new audiences, if there is expansion (children and adolescents)

In all, 340 million doses should be needed

The executive secretary of the ministry, Rodrigo Cruz, said that there are still doubts and questions to be answered to plan the new campaign, such as who will be the target audience for vaccination, which immunizations to use and how long since the dose applied in 2021 “Today the world doesn’t have those answers,” Cruz said.

Despite this, Cruz pointed out that the government already has basic planning in place. For example, there is still no definition about adolescents.

Efficient and end of pandemic

On the day Brazil reached 600,000 deaths, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that Brazil will have 354 million doses of vaccine available for the immunization campaign against Covid-19 in 2022.

He said he sees a positive picture of the pandemic in the country, has committed to an ‘efficient’ vaccination campaign in 2022 and said that the next year will be marked by the “end of the pandemic”.

The minister said he may consider using CoronaVac next year if the Butantan Institute obtains definitive registration of the vaccine from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Currently, the immunizing agent has only emergency registration.