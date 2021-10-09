Hero of France says he ‘dines’ Belgium and pins Lukaku: ‘Disappeared’

Theo Hernández, scorer of France’s goal of victory over Belgium in the semifinals of the Nations League, said in an interview on Friday that his team had “dinner” with their rivals with a “disappeared” Lukaku.

THE France got an amazing twist on the Belgium last Thursday in the semifinals of the Nations League. Author of the winning goal by 3-2 in the 45th minute of the second half, Theo Hernández seized the moment and didn’t mince words at a press conference this Friday.

“We started the game well in the first 20 minutes, but then we lowered the intensity. In the break, we speak things clearly. We told ourselves that we had a place in the final and that we needed to win the game. We talked, reached an agreement, and we saw that in the second half they ‘dine’”, declared the full-back.

In the first stage, Belgium opened 2-0 with goals from Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku. In the second stage, however, the current world champions turned around with goals from Benzema, Mbappé and Theo Hernández, repeating the triumph of the same phase in the World Cup.

The defender of the Milan he also took advantage of the good moment to give his rival, who was champion for the international and now defends the Chelsea.

“Everyone knows how he is, how strong he is. But I think he played for the first 20 minutes, then disappeared. We played a great game. There was the help of Raphael (Varane) alongside Lucas (Hernández), I was also there. We did our job and thanks to that we won the game”, he said.

play 0:35 Lateral scored the goal that put France in the final of the Nations League this Thursday (7)

Now, France play the final against Spain this Sunday.

Milan’s next match, in turn, is on October 16, Saturday, at 15:45 (GMT), against Hellas Verona, with Live broadcast and exclusive to Star+ subscribers.