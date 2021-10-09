High inflation worsens savings profitability in the last 13 months

In the last 12 months, ending last September, savings accumulated a drop of -7.46%, the biggest reduction registered since October 1991, when savers lost -9.72% in one year. The values ​​already consider the inflation discount, measured by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) in the period.

September was the 13th consecutive month of loss of purchasing power in savings. In other words, people who invested money in this option lost purchasing power with the resources during this period.

The IPCA rose 1.16% in September, after standing at 0.87% in August. This is the highest result for the month since 1994 (1.53%) and was driven by the rise in electricity bills.

According to a survey carried out by the financial information platform Economática, savers have been experiencing losses in purchasing power accumulated in one year since the month of September 2020.

“The longest sequence of months in declining purchasing power, within the sample, happened between February 2015 and September 2016, with 20 months of loss of purchasing power in 12 months”, informs the platform.

Savings fell -4.89% between January and September

In the first nine months of the year, also considering the inflation of that period, the profitability of savings dropped by -4.89%. This value had not been registered since 1991, when there was a drop of -11.3% between January and September of that year.

How were other applications?

According to the study by Economática, bitcoin and Ibovespa (the stock exchange’s main index) are the only investments that registered positive profitability in the accumulated result for a year, ended on September 30, 2021, already considering the IPCA.

In these 12 months, the cryptocurrency registered a return of 250.27%, while the Ibovespa returned 6.41%. Gold had the biggest drop, -18.18%

In 2021, up to September 30, only bitcoin had positive profitability, with an appreciation of 43.96%. The Ibovespa, however, had the worst performance, with a drop of -12.77%.