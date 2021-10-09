Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @espiritosantoemdepressao





Chips 1, 2, 3!

A photo circulating on social networks is amusing internet users!

On click, the famous doll of Round 6, series of Netflix, appears on the Orla da Praia da Costa, in Vila Velha, with the question “How many capixabas say good morning”, indicating that this would be the challenge of a game, like what happens in the series.

READ TOO: Anitta at Vila Velha Terminal? Photo goes viral and entertains fans

The assembly is received with good humor by the residents of Espírito Santo. “Here in the south of the state, nobody would die. We are educated,” said one. Another joked in the post made on Instagram: “Total zero”.

“And it never came out from scratch”, amused another internet user.

THE Pedro Permuy Column, who doesn’t sleep on the spot, explains: in the streaming series, the doll acts as the centerpiece of a deadly game that simulates the “French fries 1, 2, 3” game. In the series, anyone who breaks the rules is eliminated and dies.

In the show, the doll still has a child’s voice and its head spins bizarrely, just like the horrifying scenes in the classic “The Exorcist”.