How to put music on WhatsApp Status | Social networks

Putting music in the Status of WhatsApp Status is not as simple as in Stories on Instagram and Facebook. That’s because, unlike social media, the messaging app doesn’t have a native sticker for adding music. WhatsApp only allows you to insert stickers, emojis, phrases or drawings in the content that will be posted.

However, those who want to share music in the messenger’s temporary stories can resort to some simple tricks on Android phones and iPhone (iOS). In the following lines, check out how to put music on WhatsApp Status in three different ways.

How do I put music on WhatsApp Status? Tutorial teaches three different ways

1. Inserting music into the clip with CapCut and posting to Status

Step 1. Open CapCut, tap “New Project” in the center of the screen, and then select the clip you want to insert a song into;

Creating a new project in the CapCut app

Step 2. Press “Select” at the bottom right corner of the screen, and then tap “Audio”, also at the bottom of the display;

Putting music into a video using the CapCut app

Step 3. Select “Sounds” and then tap on the song you want to add to the video. The application has some songs, but it is also possible to choose a track that is downloaded on your phone. After tapping the arrow symbol to transfer the music to the app, click “+” to finish;

Selecting and adding audio to clip in CapCut app

Step 4. To adjust the music with the video, just click on the white part of the track and drag left or right. At the end, click on the export symbol in the upper right part of the display;

Editing a music track in the CapCut app

Step 5. To post the video directly to WhatsApp, press the messaging app logo. Then, on the share tab, tap one more time;

Sharing a CapCut video on WhatsApp

Step 6. When redirected to WhatsApp, tap “My Status” and then “Next”;

Clicking next to post music on WhatsApp Status

Step 7. To finish posting the video on WhatsApp, tap the little blue arrow in the lower right corner of the screen.

Putting music on WhatsApp Status

2. Recording a video with the cell phone playing music

Step 1. Go to the music player you use – be it Spotify, Deezer or others – and play the track you would like to record;

Playing a song to post on WhatsApp status

Step 2. Open the WhatsApp app and tap “Status” in the left corner of the display. Then click on the blue camera icon at the top of the screen;

Opening WhatsApp Status to record a video

Step 3. Press the button at the center of the screen and hold until you record the part of the song you want to post. To end recording, just release the button;

Recording a video on WhatsApp Status

Step 4. To post the music video to Status, just tap the arrow icon in the corner of the screen.

Putting music on WhatsApp Status

3. Recording the mobile screen playing music on Spotify

Step 1. Open the music player you want to record to post in WhatsApp status. For this example, we chose Spotify. Then select the track and press play;

Playing music in Spotify app

Step 2. On iPhone, the screen can be recorded natively, without using external apps. Just open the control center and tap on the ball located at the bottom of the screen. On Android devices, you will need to use third-party apps, but the rest of the process is essentially the same. After starting recording, go back to the player, and when you’ve filmed some of the music you want, return to the control center or external app and pause recording.

Action to end screen recording on iPhone

Step 3. Now open WhatsApp Status and tap the camera icon;

Posting the recorded screen video on WhatsApp

Step 4. A shortcut from your image gallery will open at the bottom of the app. Then select the recorded video to start posting. You can cut part of the recording by dragging the arrows from the yellow part to the left or right;

Selecting a video from the gallery to post on WhatsApp Status

Step 5. After making the cuts, just touch the blue arrow, located in the lower right corner of the display, to finish the post.

Putting music on WhatsApp Status