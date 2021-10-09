When working with phone calls, a lot of important information can end up being forgotten if it is not conveniently written down at the right time. For this reason, given the importance of certain calls — and the due consent of the act — recording them is always a great alternative to avoid losing essential details of what was discussed.

On the iOS App Store, there are a plethora of app options that can do this for you on the iPhone, but with a subscription charge — monthly or yearly, it’s up to you — so you can actually record a phone conversation. and download the recording file to your device.

So, in this tutorial, we will follow a path without involving a paid app, suggesting the use of an external recording device, such as a recorder, a computer or even another smartphone.

Important: recording a conversation without the other contact’s consent is illegal. The tutorial is intended to present the resource as a form of entertainment.

Learn in the tutorial below how to record outgoing and incoming calls on your iPhone.

How to record calls on iPhone

Step 1: with an external recording device in hand—whether it’s a recorder, a computer, or another smartphone—start recording.

Step 2: when entering a call on your iPhone, click the audio icon.

Step 3: in the options window that will open, click to activate the speakerphone function by clicking on “Speaker”.

Step 4: with the audio icon highlighted, the handsfree function will be active. Now, just bring your iPhone closer to the recorder, computer or other smartphone to record the call.

