How to turn on iPhone notification summary

iPhone notifications received a lot of attention from Apple with the update to iOS 15. In addition to the revamped design and the new Focus mode, the company also launched the Notification Summary feature, which reduces the frequency of alerts sent to the smartphone.

How does the Notification Summary work?

You know how important it is to receive notifications from apps on the iPhone, after all, they keep us updated on new messages, news, goods receipt notices, and more. However, many apps abuse the privilege and tend to send alerts insistently throughout the day, distracting the user and accumulating notifications on the screen.

Notification Summary is an effective way to organize alerts sent by apps on your smartphone. Through it, you will receive a set of notifications for each app you choose at scheduled times of the day. That way you won’t be harassed by them very often and you won’t need to disable their warnings or remove them from the system either.

How to enable Notification Summary?

See below how to enable Notification Summary on your iPhone in our walkthrough.

Step 1: open the Settings app. Then tap “Notifications”.

Step 2: tap “Scheduled Summary” and activate the feature.

Step 3: choose at least one time to add a summary, or tap “Add Summary” to receive more alert sets throughout the day.

Step 4: Under “Apps in Summary”, choose the apps that will go into the summary. You can sort the list in order of average notifications or alphabetically.

