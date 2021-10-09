‘I don’t decree victory over the pandemic in any way,’ says Miguel Nicolelis

Brazil arrived this Friday 8th to another desolating mark in the pandemic: the 600 thousand deaths officially registered by Covid-19. The underreporting of deaths, however, indicates that this sad barrier was broken a long time ago, as the doctor and neuroscientist explains Miguel Nicolelis, professor at Duke University in the United States.

“There is a clear underreporting, there are people estimating 20% ​​and 30%. Brazil has already lost close to 800 thousand lives”, he calculates.

In an interview with capital letter, he analyzes the main factors that led the country to this tragedy, warns of the risks of a premature process of reopening and normalization of activities, and projects the next phase of the health crisis.

“The transmission rate of the Delta variant is high and there is no scientific demonstration that the immunity acquired by those who had the Gamma variant, for example, can confer permanent or long-term immunity to the Delta variant.”

According to the latest bulletin from the National Council of Health Secretaries, released on Thursday, the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil is 437. New cases, 15,069. According to the consortium of press vehicles accompanying the pandemic data, 45.57% of the Brazilian population received either two doses or a single dose of an immunizing agent.

Here is the country’s path to the 600,000 death mark:

February 26, 2020: the 1st registered case, in São Paulo;

the 1st registered case, in São Paulo; March 17, 2020: the 1st announced death, in São Paulo;

the 1st announced death, in São Paulo; May 9, 2020: Country reaches 10,000 deaths;

Country reaches 10,000 deaths; August 8, 2020: 100,000 deaths;

100,000 deaths; January 7, 2021: 200 thousand deaths;

200 thousand deaths; March 24, 2021: 300,000 deaths;

300,000 deaths; April 29, 2021: 400,000 deaths;

400,000 deaths; June 19, 2021: 500,000 deaths.

Between the 1st death and the registration of 100,000 deaths, 149 days passed; between 100,000 and 200,000, 152 days; between 200 thousand and 300 thousand, 76 days; between 300 thousand and 400 thousand, 36 days; between 400,000 and 500,000, 51 days; and between 500 thousand and 600 thousand, 112 days.

Check it out below.

CartaCapital: 600,000 deaths. What brought us here?

Miguel Nicolelis: Our loss is probably well over 600,000 already. There is a clear under-notification, there are people estimating 20% ​​and 30%. Brazil has already lost close to 800 thousand lives. Brazil had one of the worst handlings of the pandemic in the world. Just look at all our indicators: since the beginning of the pandemic, writing was on the wall, as we say in the United States.

When I realized that the federal government had no interest in creating a message, a communication policy to clarify the population about the seriousness of what was about to arrive in Brazil, I realized that the situation would be extremely tragic here.

There is a lack of an independent federal scientific committee capable of bringing together Brazilian experts in the field to make recommendations on how to fight the pandemic. We have highly competent and internationally renowned people in the area, who could have helped Brazil to establish a coordinated, multidimensional strategy for both states and municipalities, taking advantage of the existence of the SUS. In the absence of that, it became evident, as early as March of last year, that we would have the greatest humanitarian tragedy in the country. And, unfortunately, it became very clear that Brazilian politicians are not prepared for this type of challenge in the 21st century. The dialogue between science and the political class was very difficult.

Here in São Paulo, with the expectation of a 3rd wave because of the Delta variant, the scientific committee was disbanded by the governor. All over Brazil, after the election [de 2020] simply the majority of managers failed to follow the correct recommendations.

Our balance sheet is tragic and makes explicit two aspects debated around the world: public health systems in all countries need to be strengthened, expanded and have the full support of the State and society, because they are the only barrier against events like this pandemic . Worldwide, the movement is being to support and strengthen public investment in public health systems. And the second is the questioning of the traditional way of doing politics, because the problems of the 21st century will require a completely different mentality.

Here, we only think about electoral calendars, the struggle for power, when in reality we now have a problem that will require global governance.

The US vaccinated 4 million people in one day. The release of the masks and the ‘already won’ atmosphere threw the country into the abyss again

CC: How do you assess the current stage of the pandemic in Brazil? Is it premature to say that the Delta variant won’t have a devastating impact?

MN: It’s extremely premature. It’s like a football commentator who says that the team that won the last game of the round is the best in Brazil. The United States claimed victory in May, the president said it would be ‘the summer of joy’ because they averaged fewer than 12,000 cases and 200 deaths. Late June, early July, the Delta variant exploded. It’s totally premature. We have no proof that the Delta variant is less lethal or less transmissible in South America.

In the United States, when Delta exploded, 52 percent of the population had both doses. In England, more than 65%. I hope it’s true, I hope there is some biological factor, some interaction that we don’t know about, that makes Brazil the only country not to have problems with the Delta variant, but I believe that this pride, at least from a scientific point of view , is not justified. Science is always skeptical of phenomena that do not match similar examples under similar conditions. Brazil has a low level of vaccination, the growth in the number of vaccines has dropped, we still have insufficient coverage compared to other countries.

I think this pandemic will eventually end, or at least the virus will reach lower levels. But I don’t risk nailing the end

The transmission rate of the variant is high and there is no scientific demonstration that the immunity acquired by those who had the Gamma variant, for example, can confer permanent or long-term immunity to the Delta variant.

People are tired, I can understand, they want to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I don’t agree. I have no problem, even if I’m the only voice not to agree, because I’ve seen this happen in other countries.

CC: Can the low resistance to vaccines in comparison with countries like the United States play in Brazil’s favor?

MN: Yes, if we had already reached a higher level of vaccination. Our advantage is that we have a more homogeneous vaccination. The national average is homogeneous. In the US, they had pockets with very different vaccination rates.

Of course it helps in the long term, because more than 90% of the Brazilian population accepts the vaccine, but the issue here is not the acceptance rate, it is the speed with which you can fully vaccinate the population. We could be with more than 60%, 70% already, if the federal government had taken advantage of the great experience of the SUS in vaccination campaigns and acted competently to buy vaccines in September or October of last year. But it didn’t.

Unless there is an unknown factor influencing Delta’s dynamics… The first hypothesis we tested in Mexico was that Gama could compete with Delta and prevent its proliferation, but it went downhill from there in Mexico and Brazil. But we do a very low sequencing, ridiculous, even for our infrastructure, which could sequence much more. The state of São Paulo tests 600 samples per week. But in those 600 samples Delta won, as it won in Mexico.

South America, right now, may not be the biggest contributor, but that does not mean that this situation cannot, unfortunately, be reversed. The United States was no longer the biggest contributor from May to June, but suddenly it is responsible for the highest mortality in the world right now. These punctual analyzes where you take a snapshot of a moment and use it as if it were the definition of the full dynamics of the pandemic make no sense at all. The pandemic is dynamic.

CC: Is it possible to project the next few months? Is there a way to end the pandemic?

MN: Unlike the 2nd wave, in which the country synchronized and the wave exploded simultaneously because of electoral campaigns and premature openings, we can have a situation like the one in the USA, in which some regions of the country will be much better than others. Because we have states where vaccines have not reached a level similar to the national average.

All pandemics have an end, of course, the history of pandemics shows that. Some take longer than others. I think this pandemic will eventually end, or at least the virus will reach lower levels. But I don’t risk nailing the end.

I’ve taken a lot of risk in making predictions that so far have been confirmed because I had clear security in the models I was using. They were linear interactions. When I said, in January of this year, that we would have 3,000 deaths in March and 500,000 deaths in total by the middle of the year, I was pretty sure of those numbers. And right now I don’t have that security. I don’t know who has this security.

I don’t see people who I really consider extremely competent at mathematical modeling and analyzing the dynamics of these data dig anything. Everyone is in suspense, because we don’t really know. You are talking about the interaction of multiple variants, the interaction with vaccines and the unrestricted openings.

There was a cover story in Guardian: 37% of people who have had Covid in the UK have chronic complications. It’s an amazing thing. I’ve been saying since the beginning of the pandemic: this is a virus not to have, because you don’t know what it’s going to do to you, nobody knows. This fury for returning to the stadiums, for playing shows, for partying… Where this was done prematurely, even in places like Israel, there were deleterious consequences.

And this proposal to end masks doesn’t make any sense. It’s the same thing the Centers for Disease Control did in the US. That day, I gave an interview to an American vehicle and a Brazilian, saying it was the most absurd decision by the CDC I’ve seen in 30 years living in the US. There was no other. It all blew up again – and look, the US vaccinated 4 million people in one day. The release of the masks and the ‘already won’ mood threw the country into the abyss again. So much so that Joe Biden’s popularity plummeted.

I may be the only person to say this: I wouldn’t decree victory now by any means.

CC: Should all Brazilians receive the 3rd dose of vaccines?

MN: I think so. We will eventually. There are people saying that this virus will be like the Influenza virus, that every year whoever goes over a certain age will have to take a booster. The fact that Brazil has a very high acceptance of vaccines, in the long term, obviously works in our favor when compared to countries like the USA.

However, look at how New Zealand fared. Nor is the vaccination as big as ours, but the prime minister’s policy was to eliminate the virus. And we can say that, 18 or 19 months later, it can go public and say that it worked. Because when she had a case in Auckland she closed the city and tracked the cases.

It’s an island, with a much smaller population, but what about Vietnam, with 100 million inhabitants? Poor, poor country, much poorer than us. How did they sensationally make it through the 1st and 2nd waves? invested in lockdown, in isolation, in the state helping people, people received financial aid, food. Vietnam understood that you can only win this war if you act collectively. It’s no use each one shooting to one side, like here in Brazil.

