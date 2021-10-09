Ibovespa rises 2% in the session with IPCA and US data and closes the week at zero; dollar rises 3.2% in 5 days

Stock Panel and Chart (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa hit consistent gains in business this Friday after three consecutive sessions closing close to stability. This time, the opposite of the last few days happened: the Brazilian stock market index closed sharply higher, while the New York stock exchanges ended the day without a defined direction and with a downward trend. The trading session was agitated, with the right to the announcement of an increase in the price of fuel by Petrobras and an increase in the price of iron ore.

For analysts, the main indicator that guided the Exchanges today was the payroll, the US labor market report. According to the document, 194,000 jobs were created in September in the country and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%. Economists had expected the creation of 500,000 jobs, so the number came in well below estimates.

However, according to Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo, the news was good for the Brazilian stock exchange and emerging markets, as it indicates that the withdrawal of stimulus to the American economy should not be withdrawn as soon as previously thought. “It is a trend to continue with fiscal stimuli, generating liquidity for the market. This makes investors accept to take more risk, which benefits emerging markets”, says Franchini.

The extra push for Ibovespa came from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), which readjusted LPG and gasoline prices for distributors. The news boosted the company’s shares, but the papers reduced gains in the last hours of trading. Iron ore prices soared and also gave an extra boost to the Brazilian stock exchange.

“It hit the maximum in over a month. China is decreasing the use of reserves and today [com o fim do feriado chinês] the market returned to negotiating contracts for the purchase of ore. This favors shares of companies linked to commodities in general and exporters”, explains Franchini.

The Ibovespa ended Friday up 2.03% at 112,833 points. The volume traded was R$34.6 billion. In the week, however, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange had a slight negative variation, of 0.06%. Ibovespa futures maturing in October 2021 rose 1.93% to 113,005 points in the after market trades.

After four consecutive days of high, the commercial dollar closed close to stability, with a slight drop of 0.02%, trading at R$5.515 for purchases and R$5.516 for sales. In the week, however, the American currency accumulated a 3.2% appreciation.

The dollar futures maturing in November 2021 had a slight drop of 0.08% to 5.533 in the aftermarket.

In the futures interest market, contracts retreated strongly: the DI for January 2023 fell 18 basis points, to 9.02%; DI for January 2025 retreated 16 basis points at 10.04%; and the DI for January 2027 registered a negative variation of 19 basis points to 10.42%.

According to analysts, the interest curve reflected the release of the IPCA in September, which came with a positive variation of 1.16%, the highest for the month since 1994. Even so, the indicator came in below expectations by economists heard by the Reuters, that projected inflation of 1.25% in the month. For this reason, it was seen as a sign of deceleration and brought the perception that the Central Bank will not need to continue raising interest rates to contain the rise in prices in the medium term.

In the United States, stock exchanges closed in the red after the release of data on American labor. The Dow Jones retreated 0.03%; the S&P 500 fell 0.19% and the Nasdaq closed down 0.51%.

The latest indicators have dampened the spirits of extending the US public debt ceiling by half a trillion dollars until December this year. The measure returns to the House, to be later sanctioned by President Joe Biden. With the expansion of the budget, the American government is removing, even if momentarily, the chance of a federal default, which is one less risk for investments.

In addition to iron ore, the prices of commodities in the energy sector, which have hit industries hard and caused problems for supply chains, rose again today.

The barrel of Brent crude for December 2021 closed up 0.68% at $82.51. WTI for November 2021 advanced 1.52% to $79.49 a barrel. Natural gas prices are also rising, leaving behind momentary relief after Russia declared it would increase sales of the raw material to Europe.

European stock markets closed with mixed trends. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, dropped 0.28%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) closed up 0.24% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) fell 0.29%.

