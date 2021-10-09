In a campaign tone, Lula calls Bolsonaro an ‘airport freak’ and ‘incompetent’

BRASILIA – Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva did not spare criticism this Friday from President Jair Bolsonaro. In an interview after spending the week in political conversations in the federal capital, Lula called Bolsonaro a “crazy beauty”, “airport nuts”, “incompetent” and “not even suitable for a liquidator”. Lula emphasized that the country needs a new ruler.

The former president spent the week in Brasília fulfilling various political agendas. He started the press conference by saying that next year he will “fight a lot to fix Brazil”. He also recalled that he is now one year and eight months old since he left prison in Curitiba (PR).

Commenting on the current economic crisis, high inflation, expensive fuels and the population starving, Lula said that Bolsonaro did not prepare to govern.

— It is with great sadness, in a country of 250 million inhabitants, with the wealth that we have, that we see the return of hunger. We have a wealth of water, the environment, oil. All this is worthless in the hands of someone who has not prepared to rule. In the hands of someone who wouldn’t be able to run a housing project, if he were a landlord,” Lula said.





Citing the anti-democratic demonstrations of Sete de Setembro, when Bolsonaro criticized the ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and then sent a message of pacification, the “Declaration to the Nation”, Lula fired:

Read too: Director of the PF will change the Superintendence of the DF, responsible for inquiries against Bolsonaro and allies

“On the seventh of September in the morning, (Bolsonaro) roars like a lion and then meows like a kitten,” he said, also criticizing his rival for not making any gesture of solidarity with the victims of Covid 19.

In the interview, after being asked about the Amazon, the former president highlighted that the Amazon Fund, signed by his government, was previously well managed. In the current government, the fund was suspended.

– The agreement between Brazil, Germany and Norway was signed by me when President of the Republic and was managed very competently until the crazy beauty arrived – he said.

In Lula’s assessment, Petrobras should not internationalize fuel prices. According to the PT, Bolsonaro should interfere with the state-owned company to control prices. He stated that Brazil is “self-sufficient” in oil and prices should not be at the current level.

“Petrobras has a direction that is more important than the president of the Republic, it can do more than the president,” he said, adding:

— It’s not just the fuel it doesn’t control, it doesn’t control inflation, it doesn’t control the cost of living. Sometimes, I think he looks like an airport freak, always turning in search of good news, which is always based on a lie, a fake news — said Lula, adding:

“It just shows that Bolsonaro is a throat.” That guy who screams and thinks he puts fear in society, when in fact he’s showing that he’s silly incompetent.

Elections 2022

The former president is trying to dribble wear and tear and build a center-left alliance for 2022. At the meetings held in Brasilia this week, he said he spoke with “everyone” to discuss the composition. He even said that he “doesn’t even know” that he will be a PT candidate, and then affirm that this is a party decision.

Lula attended a dinner on Wednesday with members of the MDB, the party that supported the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. Asked about criticism of the MDB, he explained that he has been talking “with all political forces”. Lula also said that he will not respond to the criticisms of his former ally Ciro Gomes, a pre-candidate for the presidency by the PDT.

During the interview, he also refuted speculation that the PT does not support Bolsonaro’s impeachment.

— Saying that the PT is against impeachment is insane… The person who says that the PT is against impeachment could ask why Lira (Arthr, president of the Chamber) does not put it to a vote.

Responding about business support, the former president criticized Natura founder Pedro Passos’ statement to GLOBO that his candidacy would be “undesirable”. Passos is an advocate of the so-called third way for presidential elections.

Manifestations

The PT member also argued that he has not participated in demonstrations against Bolsonaro because of Covid-19, because of his responsibility, he should only go if “there is scientific certainty”. Regarding the events scheduled for November 15, he informed that a trip abroad is being prepared, so he has not yet decided.

— They ask me why I don’t go to the acts. It’s one thing to get a candidate on the truck with 40% of the votes and the other thing is to get a candidate with 2%. I have a responsibility. Four former health ministers ask me not to go. And when I go, they’ll ask why I’m going. When I go, I won’t leave the platform anymore,” he said.

media regulation

In the interview, Lula changed the tone regarding media regulation. He said this is a matter for the National Congress. The measure was part of Fernando Haddad’s government plan in the 2018 election campaign, when the former president was imprisoned in Curitiba.

— What is proposed is that, at some point in the history of the National Congress, this issue can be debated. This is not an issue for the president of the Republic, it is an issue for the National Congress – —he said, stressing that no one can be afraid of debate.