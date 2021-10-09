In a tone of relief, Guerrero mentions a reservation at Inter and says he still has pain in his knee: “I feel a little sad”

After starting and participating in Peru’s 2-0 victory over Chile this Thursday in the South American Qualifiers, center forward Paolo Guerrero spoke with Peruvian journalists, adopting even a certain tone of outburst to reveal that he still has pain in his right knee , which was operated in August 2020.

Saying “sad” for such a situation, Guerrero recalled that he has had a few minutes at Inter, where the absolute titleholder of the team coached by Diego Aguirre is Yuri Alberto.

“I have friction with all the defenders, it’s normal, it’s part of the game. How long will it take to reach my level? First, solve the problem of my knee that doesn’t seem to want to let me play. I’m dealing with this calmly, with patience. For me, it’s important to be playing (in Peru), in my team I can’t play, and that makes me a little sad”, regretted Guerrero.

The 37-year-old Peruvian fulfills two more commitments for Peru against Bolivia and Argentina next week before returning to Aguirre for Inter’s final straight in the Brasileirão.

At the moment, Guerrero has 16 games and two goals for Inter this season and his future remains uncertain, as he has a contract in force only until December this year.