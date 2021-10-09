In the rain, Gasly leads the last practice for the F1 Turkish GP

Pierre Gasly was the fastest in the last free practice valid for the Turkish GP, surpassing Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who were second and third respectively. Red Bull finally found some grip and speed, while Hamilton decided the risk of running in the wet wasn’t worth it. The seven-time world champion completed just five laps in the entire session and finished 18th. Despite dominating Friday in the wet, Hamilton did not show the same speed.

Verstappen was almost fastest at the end but was 0.164s behind Gasly. The rain fell all morning and the conditions made life difficult for the riders.

The rain caused problems for George Russell, who brought a red flag as he stopped his Williams at the exit of turn 2. The Brit was unable to complete more than two laps during the entire hour.

In the wet, Red Bull seemed to have more grip than many other cars, with Verstappen and Perez taking turns as the fastest car on the track, before Gasly overcame them both.

Mercedes doesn’t partner very quickly, though Bottas clearly had an advantage over his teammate.

Ferrari continued their good form from Friday, with Carlos Sainz in P5 and Charles Leclerc just behind in P5. Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Yuki Tsunoda, Valtteri Bottas and Antonio Giovinazzi completed the top 10.

Check out the result of the last free practice (TL3) valid for the F1 Turkish GP:

1) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’30.447

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’30.611

3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’30.684

4) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’31,262

5) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’31.543

6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’31.545

7) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’31.572

8) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’31,981

9) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’31.996

10) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’32,089

11) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’32,097

12) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’32.111

13) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’32.228

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’32.270

15) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’32,314

16) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’33.348

17) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’33,425

18) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33.636

19) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’35.681

20) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)