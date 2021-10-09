Influencer Thais Carla talks about conviction of comedian in lawsuit for fatphobia: ‘It helps people not to shut up’ | Meeting with Fatima Bernardes

Dancer, powerful, influencer, reference, militant… She is all that and much more. 😍 This week, the dancer and influencer Thais Carla shared the news about the comedian’s conviction on social networks Leonardo Lins , in a lawsuit she filed against him for fat phobia. The case was judged by the 8th Civil Court of the Special Court Systems of the District of Salvador and the humorist was ordered to pay R$5,000 in moral damages. At the Meeting with Fátima Bernardes, she spoke about the victory and was encouraged by Thai Araujo , who even invited her to participate in the GNT Superbonita.

Thais reinforced that the prejudice he suffers is not new and that it is necessary to stop. “They judge fat people first, in the world, in general. They just judge, without us even saying that they know how to do something. It’s ‘fat, useless, doesn’t know how to work, he’s going to die soon.’ of us”.

“People say that being fat doesn’t mean anything, that being fat is a bad thing, it’s being incapable. But being fat is just a synonym for your physical shape, it doesn’t mean you’re less for that,” he points out.

The digital influencer made it clear that she is much more than her appearance and highlighted the social responsibility she has on social media. “My work goes beyond ‘blogging’, it’s social work, I move inside the soul. Fat people don’t have a chair, a place in the doctor, they don’t have a job. The world seems to want to force people to be one. . There are billiards of bodies. What happened to me is for people not to shut up. They are not monsters, they are simply fat people. There is not just one type, there are thousands of people and bodies.”

“Can you imagine going to the mall and not being able to find clothes? I usually have them made or buy them in online stores. It seems that the fat person is invisible. People have to open their minds and understand that there are different types of people and thin people they need to respect the bodies of fat people. Unfortunately, my body arrives first, but people have to understand that I am beyond that”, pointed out Thais Carla.

Taís Araujo took the opportunity and spoke about a photo without makeup that he posted on social networks:

“I was coming from Paris Fashion Week. So I was all week very produced, very tidy. That’s not my reality, really. My reality is this rush, I got up, took the kids to school, I came here, I did my own makeup. That’s my job, it’s a part of my life, but it’s not my life.”

She also detailed the reasons for making the post: “After a week we ‘punished’ the beauty, fashion and fashion world social networks, which is so little mine too, I felt the need to say that It’s not all that. That’s just a part. And most of it isn’t. It’s me in my house, worried about my children, about my parents… Back in Paris, before I was anywhere, I knew if they picked up João at school, they took Maria there… This is my real life. The hammocks serve many things and flow into things that are not cool, unhealthy. Pulling reality back to what is healthy “.

The actress also stressed that representation is growing stronger and has to continue. “There are many beauties. For a long time if we turned on the TV in Brazil, it seems we were in Sweden. It was a flood of people with the same face, beautiful, talented, all right, but it didn’t represent the amount of beauties and people who have in Brazil. I think that, in these issues, we are moving forward and there is no turning back,” said Taís, who reinforced that the dancer is an example of this:

“Contemplate the beauty of Thais Carla. There are many women who identify with this woman, with this family. A white woman married to a fat black man, with two daughters. Many people look like this family. Why does this family not deserve it be valued, contemplated and valued?”, asked the artist.

Taís even invited the ballerina to participate in Superbonita: “We’ve already recorded this season. But next time we’re leaving. I’m making the invitation here on air”.

Thais even talked about their history and achievements. “My whole life was very judgmental, even when I had the biggest dream of being a dancer. I just want to be. I won ‘Se Vira nos 30’ in 2009, I did many television shows, danced with Anitta, became an influencer. .. I want to educate people’s eyes, that they can be yes. Before health, body, you have to have a happy soul. What I do on the networks is very social, it’s to show people that it doesn’t matter how they are, they can be happy as they are. “.

“We want to break these patterns. My husband is a black man, we have black daughters. That’s about it. Just find yourself and be happy. I show you that it’s real, it can be real, you don’t need to be laminated and neither the thinnest person in the world,” he points out.

The influencer also spoke about what she expects for the future twenty years from now: “I hope my fat body is normalized. I hope my daughters don’t suffer everything I suffered and are empowered women. I expect lightness. I’m a very light person, happy . I handle everything with a lot of respect and dedication. I never imagined that I would get where I am. I’m thrilled because I never imagined that I would be talking to you nor that I would have everything I have.”

“I was a very poor person. I didn’t even have clothes to wear, I was rejected. I would go to the dance academy and the teacher would humiliate me. I said: ‘I’ll do it and it’ll happen.’ I became today,” he said.