Instagram and Facebook are back up and running after 1 hour of instability – Link

Integration between Instagram and Messenger increased

Updated 5:03 pm

Instagram and Facebook again faced instability this Friday, 8. Through platforms like Twitter, users complained that Facebook applications were down. The problem was reported around 3:20 pm, according to the website downdetector, known for pointing out flaws in internet services. On the website, WhatsApp also appeared with complaints about its operation, but it was normalized in the period. The networks returned to the air around 4:40 pm. It’s the second time this week that platforms experience problems, after the blackout that lasted more than seven hours last Monday, 4.

Instability appears, once again, to have affected users around the world. After the blackout, Mark Zuckerberg’s company went public with some explanations about the problem. According to the company, the global crash was caused by an internal error during “routine maintenance work” and no evidence was found that user data was compromised.

In a statement after the crash on Monday, Zuckerberg’s company said the configuration changes changed the way the network’s data processing centers communicated, causing a “ripple effect” capable of bringing Facebook down, WhatsApp and Instagram. According to the company, the blackout also affected internal services, which made the diagnosis difficult.

“During routine maintenance work, a command was issued with the intention of evaluating the availability of global backbone capacity, which unwittingly brought down all connections in our network,” said Santosh Janardhan, vice president of engineering and infrastructure at Facebook , at the beginning of the week.

In the fall of this Friday, Facebook said at 4:22 pm that it was aware that some users were having difficulty accessing the apps, but that it was already working to resolve the issue.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. – Facebook) October 8, 2021

Users pointed out on Twitter the downfall of the platform and did not fail to comment on this Friday’s new instability:

Going to see the stories of the guys // Instagram is down again pic.twitter.com/qY0deYLMSP — Mariah Nala (@mariah_nala) October 8, 2021

the mark zuckeberg tripping over instagram wires pic.twitter.com/yQiVrtr3Hd — minho (@minhosouza) October 8, 2021

Instagram managed to beat Vasco, fell 2x in the same week — Alcides Mota (@Cidess77) October 8, 2021