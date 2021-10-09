Instagram and Facebook face instability this Friday, 8. Through platforms like Twitter, users have complained that Facebook applications are down. The problem has been reported since 15:20. It’s the second time this week that platforms experience problems, after the blackout that lasted more than seven hours last Monday, 4.

The instability seems, once again, to have affected users around the world, according to the website Downdetector, known for pointing out flaws in internet services. Last Monday, Facebook reported that the failure had occurred on its main server, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Facebook claimed that an incorrect update was the main cause of the 7-hour blackout that took down the company’s services. The company did not provide further details about those responsible for the error and also did not explain whether the configuration change was scheduled.

In a statement published on Monday, Mark Zuckerberg’s company said the configuration changes changed the way the network’s data processing centers communicated, causing a “ripple effect” capable of bringing down Facebook, the WhatsApp and Instagram. Despite having already published an apology, this was the first time the platform tried to explain the reason for the problem. According to the company, the blackout also affected internal services, which made the diagnosis difficult.

“We also have no evidence that user data has been compromised as a result of the outage,” Facebook said in a blog post. Company employees heard by the news agency Reuters they believe the problem was caused by an internal error, which rules out the possibility that a hacker attack would have caused the blackout.

With greater integration between the three platforms, it is common for all the company’s services to experience instability together.

Among specialists, there is speculation that part of the frequent problems has been caused by the integration plan between WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, which was announced in January 2019 and which started on September 30, 2020 with the integration of Facebook Messenger and Instagram. The feature will allow people to communicate from one messenger to another without switching applications.

Instagram also seeks to be more integrated with WhatsApp. The app already tests a button that will take the user directly to a conversation on WhatsApp. Before, Instagram allowed users to chat only within the app itself, via direct message. Instagram ads will also have WhatsApp integration.

Users pointed out on Twitter the downfall of the platform and did not fail to comment on the new instability of the platform:

