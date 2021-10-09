Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are unstable for ‘some people’ – 08/10/2021

For the second time this week, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are experiencing instability this Friday (8). On Twitter, Brazilians and foreigners report problems using the apps. There are also reports of problems accessing the platform through the browser on PC.

The problem, this time, does not seem to affect all users of the network, but the website DownDetector already registers more than a thousand complaints around 4 pm (GMT). The main one affected seems to be Instagram, but there are reports of problems sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp and freezing in the Facebook news feed.

On the downforeveryoneorjustme.com website, the Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp domains show signs of being functioning normally, which indicates that the instability affects only a part of the users. In the writing of Tilt, only a part of the people had problems.

Through Twitter, Facebook confirmed the instability

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook) October 8, 2021

“We are aware that some people are having problems accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

instagram died for the 2nd time this week. — Mari Tegon ?? (@maritegon) October 8, 2021

Instagram is down, think about a week TOP a Zuck — Thiago Romariz (@thiagoromariz) October 8, 2021

In development…