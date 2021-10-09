Instagram is experiencing instability this Friday (08)

After the global fall involving the Facebook group’s social networks last Monday (04), Instagram seems to be, again, experiencing instability this Friday (8th). According to internet users, the application is unable to update the feed, does not display stories and reels. Some claim they can’t even access the user’s profile.

DownDetector has already been notified more than 1,200 complaints in different regions of Brazil. The social networking site also has loading issues, including a “Something is wrong” message next to the Facebook logo. “We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible,” says the page.

Error message in the web version of Instagram (Reprodução/TecMundo)

On Twitter, of course, the drop became a topic for more memes:

has the instagram crashed again? pic.twitter.com/pCK5x33X6d — lucas (@lucaskkljk) October 8, 2021

the mark zuckeberg tripping over instagram wires pic.twitter.com/yQiVrtr3Hd — minho (@minhosouza) October 8, 2021

Instagram doesn’t deliver content right anymore and now it keeps dropping all the time! — STÉFANI (@astefanibays) October 8, 2021

I see that Instagram is down again: pic.twitter.com/3h3dMg7yKG — Dre1 (@srdreii) October 8, 2021

In a statement, Facebook says it is already working to resolve the issue. “We are aware that some people are having problems accessing our apps and products. We are working to get back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”