Investigated for alleged corruption in Health, National Secretary for Mobility resigns | Policy

The National Mobility Secretary at the Ministry of Regional Development, Tiago Pontes Queiroz, asked to be removed from office this Friday (8). According to the folder, Queiroz will focus on “defending” in investigations by the Federal Police into alleged fraud at the Ministry of Health – where the manager also occupied a management position.

The resignation was announced by “Folha de S.Paulo” and confirmed by TV Globo. In the note (see full below), the Ministry of Regional Development does not inform who will be the substitute in the position.

On September 21, the Federal Police launched the Pés de Barro operation, to investigate alleged fraud in the purchase of high-cost medications. In all, 15 search and seizure warrants were carried out in the DF and in four states.

Queiroz is among those investigated because, between 2016 and 2018, he was the Director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health under the then Minister Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). See case details in the video below:

Federal Police Investigate Fraud in the Acquisition of High-Cost Drugs

“The MDR also emphasizes that the facts under investigation are all prior to the period in which Mr. Tiago Queiroz played the role of secretary in this folder”, says the note from the ministry.

The suspicion, according to agents, is that a scheme favored companies, which generated a shortage in the stock of the folder. The frauds would have caused the death of at least 14 patients and loss of R$ 20 million

In addition to Queiroz, according to what TV Globo found, the following were targets:

the former director of the health logistics department of the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Health and investigated in the Lava Jato operation, Davidson Tolentino; and

Francisco Maximiano, partner-president of Need Medicines – a company investigated for problems in the negotiation of Covaxin and also linked to another firm investigated for alleged irregularities in the Ministry of Health in the Ricardo Barros administration.

The PF informed that the supply of the following remedies was affected by the scheme.:

Aldurazyme

Fabrazyme

Myozyme

elaprase

Soliris/Eculizumab

The police said they found evidence of non-compliance with administrative, bidding and health legislation, in addition to non-compliance with court decisions given to patients. Those involved can be held liable for the crimes of bid fraud, embezzlement, misrepresentation, passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative law and active corruption.

Read below the full note released by the Ministry of Regional Development:

The Ministry of Regional Development informs that Mr. Tiago Pontes Queiroz presented, this Friday (10/08), his request to resign from the role of National Secretary for Mobility and Regional Development to defend himself in the investigations cited by the report.