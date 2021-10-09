Investors’ bet on an ethanol electric car has the potential to “catch the tail and shake the dog”

THE news that a company named Qell Latam is coming to the market to structure investments in vehicular mobility betting on ethanol I wouldn’t say much to a local market that doesn’t know it. But with the names of its partners, it’s another story.

And it has the potential to mess with the current status of the market as the subsidiary of Qell Acquisition Corp, listed on Nasdaq since 2020, details its plans and shows progress in acquisitions and investments based on private equity.

Franscisco Valim, former president of Via Retail (VVAR4) and of the nextel, Carlos Zarlenga, ex of GM in South America, and Barry Engle, formerly of GM International, announced that they are willing to compete in the ethanol cell electric car market. And still without discarding the participation in the evolution of the hybrid flex.

Some traditional assemblers are also betting on this market, but they do not rule out sharing their production platforms with the electric rechargeable battery. Or even import these purebred electric models from their matrices.

In other words, by any of these paths, there would be market limitation for vehicles powered by biofuel. And, by the way, for a more organic expansion of ethanol production.

“They [montadoras] they follow the herd and end up being replaced by younger, more innovative animals that can see the future. This is how I see Qell’s entry into Brazil and its bet on ethanol”, declares Gonçalo Pereira, a researcher at Unicamp, and one of the most respected voices in the development and defense of the use of renewable “without borders”.

Regardless of the few details about the rookie group, “when bioelectrification is ready, which won’t take any longer, this company will be extremely well positioned, ready for a long period of bonanza”, enthuses Pereira, who was one of the founders of GranBio , pioneer in 2nd generation ethanol, and former director of the National Bioethanol Science and Technology Laboratory (CTBE).

Qell, according to the announcement, says it is ready to acquire businesses of US$ 500 to US$ 3 billion, in companies of the automobile chain in Latin America, and would already be targeting a business in Brazil this year. And if “we are in another condition and there is no one focused on developing vehicles with a proven technology that we have [o etanol]”, as Valim said, is because Brazil is the epicenter of this business.

But there is, yes. Despite the limitations of advances and market positioning, as stated above, the Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan and Honda they are well advanced and “this new company arrives on the same line”, complements Luiz Carlos Carvalho, president of Canaplan consultancy.

For him, the entry of a player increases competition in the automotive sector and increases the potential for the future of ethanol as a broader energy matrix, because it consolidates the bioelectric automobile, as well as maintaining a longer life for flex, since the Otto Cycle (combustion cars) will still have a much longer stay in the Brazilian market than in developed countries.

“We were very pleased with the initiative of the Qell Acquisition Corp Group, which, along with other important players and automakers, such as Toyota, Volkswagen and others, are seeing ethanol as an important ally in the electrification process”, informed Amaury Pekelman, president of the National Bioenergy Union (Udop).

And due to the reference and technology available in Brazil, in the experience of four decades, the consolidation of this and other companies opens a window for exports. “The world can only gain from this technology and Brazil could become a major global supplier of ethanol, allying even more sustainability to electric motors,” says Pekelman, also an executive at the Active Group.

THE Only, the other entity that aggregates the plants in the Center-South, avoided direct comments about Qell, waiting for more details on its operations, but the defense of ethanol as a solution for electric vehicles is one of the banners regarding the sustainable mobility and growth of ethanol production.