iPhone 13 Pro production cost is higher than iPhone 12 Pro

The price of an iPhone when it comes out doesn’t usually appeal to many people. Here in Brazil, for example, the model with the highest cost is the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which starts at R$ 10,499. A report released this week indicates that part of the reason for high prices is the cost of production of the device.

Conducted by TechInsights, the analysis noted that the 256GB iPhone 13 Pro costs $21.5 more to make than the iPhone 12 Pro.

The estimated production value of the iPhone 13 Pro was around $570, while that of the iPhone 12 Pro was $548.50.

According to the report, the semiconductor shortages affected production. Furthermore, it highlights that the increase is due to higher costs for the A15 processor and memory used in the device.

O TechInsights also compared the new iPhone 13 Pro with the competitor Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, which has an estimated cost of $508, being $62 cheaper.

The full report also features design analysis and components such as image sensors.

Apple officially announced, on September 14, its new line of cell phones: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices in Brazil are between R$ 6,599 and R$ 15,499.

After the beginning of sales abroad, iPhones traditionally take two to three months to be officially sold in Brazil. The official date here has not yet been informed.

Few visible changes

If there’s one thing the iPhone 13 wasn’t so surprising about, it was design. From one generation to the next, Apple has invested more in processor and camera improvements.

In terms of design, the smartphone has changed little since the last version and has kept its look almost untouched when compared to the iPhone 12. Not to be unfair, it is true that some things have changed: the colors, the positioning of the cameras and the size in the notch ( notch), with a 20% reduction.

highlight is that the models’ camera is now capable of making videos with background blur (very famous in photographs). A novelty that can please those who enjoy making movies with their cell phone.

Apple also killed the 64GB version of storage memory with the new iPhone. The devices are sold with space starting at 128 GB (the line 13 Pro also has a 1 TB option).