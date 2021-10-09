Is China ready to invade Taiwan?

Should a hypothetical World War III start in the next few decades, it will certainly start in the South China Sea. There, it is the focus of tension of the world powers that can make a local conflict become a global one, an essential way for world trade and where border disputes abound. Last Wednesday, Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng added fuel to the prediction of that bonfire, saying that in 2025, China could invade and dominate the island. It is worth seeing what is true and interesting in a statement like this.

A brief recap. In practice, there are two Chinas. The People’s Republic of China, mainland China, the third largest country in the world, with a local Communist Party regime and whose capital is Beijing. And the Republic of China, an island country, also called Taiwan or Taipei, the name of its capital. For nearly four hundred years, both territories were unified under imperial China, be it the Ming dynasty or the Qing dynasty. In 1895, after the First Sino-Japanese War, Taiwan was annexed by Japan, a situation that lasted until 1945, with the end of World War II.

After the Second World War, with the Japanese defeat, the Chinese Civil War, which began in 1927, was resumed, as a result of a split between the revolutionary republican forces that overthrew the monarchy in 1911. On the one hand, the Kuomitang, the Nationalist Party of Chiang Kai-Shek, and, on the other, Mao Tse-tung’s Communist Party. The new phase of the civil war will last until 1949 and will end with a communist victory and the nationalist Kuomitang government moves its capital to Taiwan. Taiwan’s fall, seen as a mere matter of time, is not coming.

With the beginning of the Korean War, the US decided to move forces to Taiwan and, in 1955, the US Congress passed the Taiwan Resolution, basically a military alliance. Since then, an impasse has persisted. Part of this situation is the fact that both Chinese republics adopt a policy called One China. For communist China, Taiwan is a rebel province. For Taiwan, the communist government is illegitimate. And those who have relations with one country, necessarily, do not recognize the other, as we have explained here before. The point of this recap is to remember two issues.

Ties and distances

First, mainland China and Taiwan have not had the same peacetime government for the past 126 years. It is necessary to go back to the end of the 19th century for this. This adds to Taiwan’s internal debate over its own identity. There are two major political currents on the island. The so-called Green Coalition, which defends Taiwan’s independence and its own identity, and the Blue Coalition, which defends dialogue and gradual rapprochement between the two Chinas. Ethnically, we’re talking about the same Han population, with a rich common past.

The Japanese occupation even strengthened the Chinese patriotic feeling in many points. On the other hand, there is a physical and political distance that becomes more difficult to overcome with each passing day. The second issue is that US-Taiwan military cooperation, while limited since Washington’s recognition of Beijing in 1971, is neither new nor mere whimsy. It is signed by a treaty ratified in Congress, which legally supports US arms sales to the island, which are not small, even under protests from Beijing.

This is then the 2021 scenario and, most likely, the 2025 scenario, the date cited by the Taiwanese minister: two republics that consider themselves the only legitimate representative of the Chinese, one is a world superpower, the other is a country with an advanced economy and with ties to another superpower. Is there a military solution to this crisis? Yes there is. Is it likely? Not a lot. Would it be worth it? Certainly not. And let’s answer each of these three items. Yes, there is a possible military solution to this crisis, as is virtually any crisis involving territories.

China has expanded its navy and today has a power projection capability second only to the US. “Force projection” here is to be able not only to defend oneself, but to carry out large-scale military operations beyond one’s territory. New and modern ships and submarines, a growing fleet of aircraft carriers and helicopter carriers, dock landing ships, amphibious vehicles and long-range air vectors all make a Chinese plan to invade Taiwan plausible. On the other hand, Taiwanese efforts to fend off a hypothetical invasion are just as concrete.

Calculations and costs

The point is, it’s not a video game, military literature review, or the 1940s. There’s a curious term in US culture, the “armchair generals”, “armchair generals”, those individuals who confuse real life with video games or who believe that reading one or another specialized book makes them a new Napoleon. For these people, it is almost orgasmic to speculate a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. In real life, however, it would be a Herculean task, and Chinese preparations would be spotted months in advance by satellites, there would be no D-Day surprise.

Taiwan’s own geography favors defense and its armed forces are precisely prepared to resist an invasion from the continent, with a vast arsenal of anti-ship missiles, land mines and artillery pieces. Hundreds of thousands of combatants would die, the risk of the conflict involving other powers would be enormous, and the damage, of any kind, would be immeasurable. Taiwan has a population of almost thirty million people, in a population density greater than that of Florianópolis. It’s as if the capital of Santa Catarina were a country.

The capital, Taipei, would be the city with the highest urban density in Brazil. The reader tries to visualize what it would be like to occupy a territory like this, with a population identical to the invader, being almost impossible to distinguish friend from enemy. The Japanese, at the end of the 19th century, needed six months and twenty thousand deaths to be able to impose their dominance. An invasion and occupation would damage the Chinese image, inside and outside the country, and for the global economy, as Taiwan is an essential hub in the global semiconductor production chains.

Of course, these three paragraphs are a mere summary of something covered in a plethora of pages of reports, war games and analysis made by the actors involved. The point is: a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would hardly be worth it, with costs greater than benefits, making the venture very unlikely. Note to the reader that these are calculations of interest. Not of desires or possibilities. It’s the same kind of calculation that makes a US attack on North Korea unlikely: Seoul would pay the price, being close to the border and right on the firing line.

Convenience

Xi Jinping himself, in an October 18, 2017 speech before the Communist Party Congress, has already warned of some of these points. Mainly, that it would be Chinese killing Chinese, not a war against a demonized and “barbaric” enemy as wars are often portrayed by jingoists. “Blood is thicker than water. People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are brothers and sisters (…) Guided by the conviction that we are all of the same family (…). We will expand cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit.”

China would be much more successful in co-opting, or forcing negotiations with, Taiwan. For example, using its growing fleet of submarines for an eventual blockade of the island’s waterways. “Now Filipe, but China has already said that it can use the military exit”. Yes, the Chinese government has said that in recent times, including incursions by dozens of military planes into Taiwanese airspace. This is a way of showing assertiveness in the region, of reinforcing the One China policy and, above all, of legitimizing its military expansion, especially naval. The same thing goes for Taiwan’s defense minister.

Beating the war drums is a way of guaranteeing the minister’s own role, which, by remembering that a conflict may be on the horizon, justifies larger budgets and greater cooperation, especially with the United States. Washington is also interested in war rhetoric, as it legitimizes its vast military presence in the region. That is, the rhetoric of conflict is convenient for all involved, for propaganda and to justify their growing military spending. At the end of the day, however, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan may be much more a consequence than the start of a war.

There is only one scenario that can invalidate all this reasoning. A declaration of independence from Taiwan. That is, Taiwan’s abandonment of Chinese heritage. Consequently, declaring itself no longer a Chinese “rebel province” but a separate country, which Kosovo is to Serbia. And that wouldn’t be done without explicit US support, something that doesn’t exist today, by the way. Outside this scenario, the bellicose discourse is seductive and serves various interests, but it is not approved in the calculations of reality outside of video games. Invading Taiwan would cost too much in real life. For the whole world.