Itapemirim announces new air connection between Brasília and Recife

Aibus A320 – Image: Itapemirim Linhas Aéreas





Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos announces today that it will expand its operations in the Northeast with the debut of the route between Brasília (DF) and Recife (PE). The two capitals will have a direct connection from October 14th, with a daily flight.

Flight 5610 will take off from Brasília at 11:05 am, arriving in Recife at 1:35 pm. In the opposite direction, flight 5657 will take off from the capital of Pernambuco at 2:25 pm, with scheduled arrival in the federal capital at 4:55 pm. The operation will be carried out with Airbus A320 aircraft.

With three months of operation, ITA has flights between 13 Brazilian destinations: São Paulo-Guarulhos (SP), Rio de Janeiro-Galeão (RJ), Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte-Confins (MG), Curitiba (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Porto Seguro (BA) and Salvador (BA), Natal (RN), Maceió (AL), Fortaleza (CE), Recife (PE) and Florianópolis (SC).

Recife will be Itapemirim’s fifth destination from Brasília. Taking off from the federal capital, the company already has flights to Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and São Paulo. Leaving Recife, ITA already has flights to Maceió and Rio de Janeiro.





The company informs that the new daily route between Brasília and Recife is now available for sale on the ITA website (www.voeita.com.br), Call Center (0800 723 2121) and at travel agencies.

The company also highlights that its Airbus A320 has the capacity to carry up to 162 passengers, 18 seats less than the maximum configuration of the model, leaving all rows within the standards of category A of the ANAC seal of comfort.

In addition, it offers free baggage check for all fare classes and seat assignment at no additional cost.

