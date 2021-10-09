‘It’s going to be mine here and now’ · TV News

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will live another moment of tension in the hands of Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) in Genesis. Encouraged by the Egyptian, who always finds excuses to postpone the wedding, the vizier will kidnap her and even try to rape her. “I won’t wait any longer. You will be mine here and now”, the abuser will cry in the Bible soap opera on Record.

Pentephres (Nando Cunha) will regret giving his daughter’s hand to the nobleman after the death of Selemina (Nando Cunha). With a bad conscience, he will be able to postpone the ceremony by sending the young woman to spend time with family members in the interior of Egypt.

Letícia Almeida’s character will stay away from Avaris for two years until he can no longer delay his return in the scenes that will be shown from the next Thursday (14).

Asenate will barely set foot at home and will be surprised by a message from Adurrá, who will again threaten Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) to demand his immediate return to the palace:

As you can see, sweetheart, I keep my eyes on you and the slave. So, if I were you, I would go to the harem right now for us to expedite our union. If you don’t cooperate, your miserable friend will die. Warm kisses from your beloved future husband.

Asenate is watched by Adurrá in the biblical novel

Adurrá kidnaps Asenate

Back in the harem, Asenate will rush to talk about the threats with Pentephres, but the cleric will be locked in the throne room to help Sheshi (Fernando Peacock) interpret a dream that haunts him every night.

“Please, I really need to talk to my father. He’s the priest. I know he’s in closed audience with the king, but it’s urgent. I’ve tried it several times over the past few days. Please soldier, call my father.” , will beg the girl, when caught by Adurrá.

He will grab her by the arm violently and drag her to his quarters. “The time has come. I won’t wait any longer. And don’t give a peep, or you already know,” will roar the bad character in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira): threatened with death

Adurrá abuses Asenate

Adurrá will throw Asenate on the bed and lock the door. “You think you’re very smart, don’t you? What did you want to talk to your father? I’ve already shown you what I’m capable of. Either you obey or the cuxita dies”, exclaims the jerk, as he squeezes the girl’s face tightly:

Be a good girl and do whatever I say. I know you took advantage of your mother’s grief to stay away from me these years and wind me up. Since that’s how it is, I won’t wait any longer. You will be mine here and now. Be quiet and don’t scream. You know the consequences.

Selemina’s daughter will get out of bed and try to run away, but the minister will catch up with her, cover her mouth to avoid a scandal, and kiss her neck. “Don’t worry, you’ll like it,” the scoundrel will scoff.

The vizier, however, will be interrupted by Sheshi’s screams, which will echo through the palace. “Damn you! Imbeciles, useless! Where is Adurrá? A bunch of energisers. Adurrá!” will scream the Pharaoh.

He will then release Asenate, who will cower in fear near the head of the bed. “Don’t make any noise, don’t go to the door or call anyone. If I hear you’ve made a peep, tomorrow you’ll find the body of the cuxita on the steps of the palace”, will conclude the antagonist, played by Ricardo Lyra.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

