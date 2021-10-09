”It’s the most beautiful thing in the world”

Marcos Mion showed the cute ticket he got from his son, Romeo, after returning from work

Marcos Mion (42) shared with the followers of social networks a cute note that he received from his eldest son, Romeo (16).

The presenter, who was in Rio de Janeiro recording the cauldron, returned to his home in São Paulo this Friday, 8, and found a drawing with the phrase: ‘Welcome, Dad’.

– Marcos Mion laughs when he shows a joke with his wife: ”I spent a night on the sofa”

In the publication, Mion was melted by Romeo’s note and said that the boy, who is autistic, is managing to read and write. “When I come home after 3 days recording at Projac… Romeo is 16 years old and is finally able to read and write! Isn’t that the most beautiful thing in this world? His lyrics! Description: The drawings are me and him! I’m in beard! Have you identified? #FamilyFirst #Autism #Overcoming”, said the presenter.

Followers were delighted with Romeo’s affection for his father. “How exciting”, wrote a follower. “My God, what a beautiful thing”said another. “How beautiful. You are an example of a presenter, father and friend”, said a fan. “What a beautiful and precious thing. It is to warm hearts”, commented one more.

Romeo is the result of Marcos Mion’s marriage to Suzana Gullo. In addition to the boy, the two are also parents of Donatella (13) and Stefano (11).

Check out the note made by Romeo, son of Marcos Mion:





Last accessed: 09 Oct 2021 – 08:10:48 (401777).