Jacarezinho: MPRJ task force investigates 4 civil police officers and hears more than 40 witnesses | Rio de Janeiro

SPECIAL: 9 hours of terror at Jacarezinho

The agents have already been heard at the headquarters of the Public Ministry, in downtown Rio. The task force is investigating whether the hypothesis of legitimate defense of the police will be confirmed or not. The justification was informed in different occurrence records.

At information was obtained by g1.

According to the task force, 24 state agents figure in the death incidents that day.

The MP looked for residents who could help clarify what happened on the day of the operation in Jacarezinho. were heard 44 witnesses until this Friday (8). The MP also placed 27 people in psychosocial care to help the task force in contacting witnesses.

According to sources heard by G1, there were 12 places in which there were deaths with the participation of civil police officers. The most advanced scenarios are those of few deaths indoors, as the G1 had already anticipated in August.

Task force created in May

In May, the Public Ministry of Rio created an exclusive task force to investigate the deaths that occurred in Jacarezinho in the most lethal action in the state’s history, which left 28 dead on the 6th of that month – 27 men who according to the police were criminals and one policeman civil.

To carry out its investigation, in addition to evaluating having a new inspection carried out in São Paulo, the task force asked the police for a series of information that was not included in the occurrence records made after the operation. Among the information were:

Seizures made in the operation;

Documents on weapons used by police officers;

Details on operational planning;

Final investigation report.

The MP also determined that the confidentiality of the investigations be partially removed so that society and the prisoners’ families have access to the information.

In September, agents of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) went to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to try to pick up the belongings of 27 of the 28 killed in the operation in Jacarezinho in May this year, the most lethal in the history of the state.

Objects, such as clothes, had been taken care of at the IML by the Civil Police since the attack four months ago. All material would be forwarded to independent and complementary expertise.

The MPRJ had already made a request to the police to retrieve the items. As the request was ignored, prosecutors went to court and obtained an injunction.

The task force of the Public Ministry advanced in investigations of scenarios with few deaths indoors during the action.

The trend, according to sources heard by g1, is that the analyzes of deaths during the operation are completed separately, taking into account the places where they occurred.