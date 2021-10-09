Jade Raymond talks about her game at Haven Studios for PlayStation

Facebook

Jade Raymond commented a little about the game from her new studio, Haven, which will be released on PlayStation. In an interview with GI.biz, Raymond talked about Haven’s ambitions for her first game, which is a new IP, and she also talked about why aligning with Sony was the right choice.

Raymond said Haven’s first game will be “really ambitious” and show what the PS5 is capable of. She also joked that the game’s file size could be really big and that streaming technology could play a role in its execution. Raymond is taking the learnings from his time at Google on the Stadia team and applying them to Haven, apparently.

“What does it mean to support the first terabyte game? What does it mean to support this level of data? All of these things that we’ve learned to make this generation’s game streaming possible are interesting for reaching the next level of quality,” she said. “So there are some things we’ve learned that we’re applying to our technology stack.”

Raymond isn’t ready to share details about Haven’s first game, but she joked that it will have a significant social element. “The pandemic has proven that gameplay is the social glue that binds communities together. Especially for the younger generation, that’s what you do and how you make friends and hang out with them. This is something we really want to build and design,” she said.

Raymond added that Haven is closely watching the “remix generation” and building his new game for that audience. “It all started a short time ago, there’s an era of self-expression where we designed our NikeID shoes, we’re reading friends’ blogs instead of what our professional journalists are writing,” she said. “And I think that has continued to move forward with things like TikTok. That’s another thing we’re thinking about at the heart of this IP. It goes beyond user generated content, it’s about taking that self-expression and remix concept to the next level.”

Haven’s first game, according to Raymond, aims to create a world that can “last for generations and become meaningful to people on a deeper level.”

“But how do we create an IP of this depth, but designed to belong to the fans from the beginning? When we created Assassin’s Creed, we were really thinking about creating an IP that could be owned by creative teams in the future,” she said. “We think that if we create a framework for anything that happens at a time in history and you have the Assassins behind it, [isso] it will be consistent with the brand so that teams can evolve and own it”.

In terms of partnering with PlayStation for the first Haven game, Raymond said Sony has distinguished itself as a company that “really understands the creative process.” She also mentioned how Sony is known for empowering their game studios, which was a “big draw”.

“Plus, we’ve all been big fans since we were kids at Sony. There’s something really cool about starting work on an original PlayStation game. For many people, this is a dream of what they wanted to do,” she said.