Joelma is listed as a defense witness in a legal fight with Ximbinha | Fabia Oliveira

Published 10/09/2021 05:00

Judge Roseane Cristina de Aguiar Almeida, of the 3rd Judicial Court of the Foro de Santana de Parnaíba, São Paulo, scheduled a hearing for October 14, 2021, and ordered Joelma to be summoned, through a criminal precatory letter. The singer was listed as a defense witness by former deputy Wladimir Costa, who is the target of a criminal complaint filed by Ximbinha.

Despite the hearing already scheduled for next week, the bailiff has still not been able to locate the artist at the address indicated for the delivery of the subpoena. “Sentence the witness Joelma da Silva Mendes so that he can participate in the hearing. Encourage him to inform the e-mail in order to participate in the act, so that the access link to the virtual courtroom will be sent”, requested the magistrate. The original case is from the 9th Criminal Court of the District of Belém, Pará, however, Joelma will be heard by the Justice of São Paulo.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Ximbinha on March 6 of last year, for libel, insult and defamation, the musician seeks compensation from Wladimir for the damage suffered, in the amount of R$ 103,900. Also, according to the lawsuit, Ximbinha alleges “damages of a moral and patrimonial nature that he has been suffering as a result of Wladimir’s publications and declarations, considering that the musician is a public person and that several employees and their respective families depend on his work”.

Among other things, the guitarist claims to have been called a “women-aggressive maniac” on January 14, 2020, and on January 19, a “shit guitarist named Ximb” on the social network Facebook. Wladimir, in turn, listed Ximbinha’s ex-wife in the process as his defense witness. “The witness was married to Ximbinha and also accuses him of practicing aggression against him,” the defense attorney for the former deputy said in the process.