Jojo Todynho talks about her boyfriend’s violent footprint and says she doesn’t play it

Enjoying fashion week in Paris, France, Jojo Todynho talked to Matheus Mazzafera about love life. At the time, she made it clear that single status is a thing of the past. “There was no request (for dating), we are assumed stays and we can’t be with other people”, he revealed.

Asked what is special about her boyfriend, she went straight to the point and said: “the violent grip”. The singer also took the opportunity to be bold in her statements and said that she likes to dominate and be dominated.

In addition to the intimate matter, the carioca rebutted the rumors that she would be playing him. “We see prejudice in Brazil. My boy is a cat, a hot one, and they’re saying I’m paying for him. Look at me and respect me. Old bitch, retired bitch. And if I want to pay, it’s my money. I didn’t make anyone a trampoline, so I’m not going to let them make me a trampoline,” he declared.

According to her, regardless of being in a relationship or not, everyone needs to work and achieve their own things. Getting involved with salaried workers is common for the singer, who said that she only takes what the person can provide, such as a hot dog or a Popsicle, without financial interest.

“I like to enjoy good things, but I know that a salaried person cannot compete with me. Whether it’s a boyfriend, friend or relative, if I eat caviar, you’ll eat it with me, if it’s egg too. It’s not a matter of interest, it’s a matter of the people to be okay with me, wherever it is, in any circumstance,” he said.

Jojo pointed out that no one can judge you by something you don’t know. The future of the relationship is not something she cares about, as she is living in the current moment. “We have to enjoy life. Whether it’s going to work or not. Whether the person is interested or not, I don’t give a shit. I’m living in the moment. Who knows about my life is God. Until yesterday, I sold Popsicles on the train, today I’m in Paris drinking champagne. It’s very easy to point out.”