José gets out of jail and discovers that he must marry Asenate· TV News

The difficult and lonely days of Joseph (Juliano Laham) are drawing to a close in Genesis. After leaving jail for interpreting the dreams of Sheshi (Fernando Pavão), the slave will become governor of Egypt and will discover that he will have to marry Asenate (Letícia Almeida) in Record’s biblical novel.

In the next chapters, the pharaoh will order Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra), who keeps the Egyptian imprisoned in one of his rooms, to take the girl to the palace to announce a decision. The vizier will even try to argue, but he will respect Sheshi’s ultimate authority.

Later, the young woman will appear in the palace. “I had already heard about the beauty of her daughter, but I didn’t think she was so beautiful”, will praise the king to Pentephres (Nando Cunha). Upon seeing José in the room, the noblewoman is confused by what will happen. “And you’ll understand everything, daughter,” soothes the priest.

Pharaoh will then turn to the son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo). “As governor you need an Egyptian name. From now on it will be called Zafenath-Panea,” the official will say, leaving the Hebrew in shock. “And because of his position, to be made official, he needs to be a married man,” he will add.

“Therefore I chose Asenath, daughter of Pentephres, priest of On, to be his wife,” concluded the Pharaoh. The noblewoman will not hide her happiness, while Adurrá will not be able to disguise her hatred and envy in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#77 – Luísa makes a big revelation to Pilar in Nos Tempos do Imperador” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.