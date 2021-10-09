JPMorgan: Investors are selling gold to buy Bitcoin

JPMorgan, the largest US bank, revealed three reasons for the current rise in Bitcoin, which has surged from 40 to 55 thousand dollars this week. The bank’s note was revealed by Insider this past Thursday.

Among the three reasons are the talks of the US government, which does not plan to ban Bitcoin, the growth of second-tier payment solutions, improving BTC as a currency, and a better way to protect against inflation, especially in relation to gold.

The bank’s speech comes just months after an entirely opposite statement in which JPMorgan claims that institutions were buying gold instead of bitcoin.

Freedom, Adoption and Protection

Although China’s ban has caused distrust in the market, mainly out of fear that other countries would follow suit, as US state bodies are focusing on regulating stablecoins and exchange offers, the recent speeches by Fed and SEC presidents not only calmed tempers but also got the market excited.

According to JPMorgan, this is the first reason for the recent rise of Bitcoin:

“The recent assurances by US lawmakers that there is no intention to follow in China’s footsteps to ban the use or mining of cryptocurrencies.”

El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin has divided opinions from both its citizens and bitcoiners. While some claim that making Bitcoin a hard-hit currency is against the currency’s ideologies, others claim that this exposure is good for Bitcoin as it is an experiment never seen before.

According to JPMorgan, the boosting of the lightning network, which reached 3,000 BTC this week, as a result of El Salvador’s actions, helps Bitcoin become a currency.

“The recent emergence of Lightning Network and second-tier payment solutions has helped bitcoin adoption in El Salvador.”

Finally, the bank adds that fear of inflation is another big reason investors are buying Bitcoin as gold, previously the main inflation hedge, is not showing good returns. While Bitcoin has risen more than 50% since the beginning of this year, gold is 8% negative.

“The resurgence of inflation concerns among investors has renewed interest in using bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.”

The winds changed direction

Although JPMorgan bank said in May this year that big institutional investors were selling BTC to buy gold, its speech changes after three months, declaring the exact opposite.

“Institutional investors seem to be returning to bitcoin, perhaps seeing it as a better inflation-protecting asset than gold.”

In addition, it is worth noting that bitcoin ETFs may be approved later this month in the US. This being another big reason for the currency’s recent rally, which could see massive inflows of money.