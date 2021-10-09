Juca Kfouri: São Paulo is not at risk of falling, unlike Santos – 10/08/2021

In a derby between two teams that fight to escape the last positions in the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo and Santos were tied 1-1, maintaining the situation of concern about not only relegation but also the distance of the search for a place in the Libertadores, which is considered a goal for the tricolor team.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #167, Juca Kfouri praises the performance of São Paulo against Santos and says that the team coached by Hernán Crespo is not at risk of falling. On the other hand, it highlights the concern with Santos.

“What is evident is that São Paulo will fight for the G9, São Paulo is not at risk of falling, unlike Santos, this one, and may already enter the relegation zone this Sunday against Grêmio, who have a game in hand and just two points behind Santos,” says Juca.

“The worrying situation of the big ones is the situation of Santos, of course, of Grêmio as well, but more worrying is the situation of Santos, who is one of the three ‘infallible’ of Brasileirão and once again runs very serious risks because he doesn’t have a squad, there is a team and there is the poor of the new president with a bankrupt estate to manage, the situation in Santos is very worrying,” he adds.

The journalist says that he saw the presence of the fans influence the performance of São Paulo and believes that the team deserved better luck in the derby against Santos, even though Tiago Volpi had to work well at times.

“If it wasn’t Tiago Volpi, Santos would have won, but it would be a huge injustice, because the moral score of the game was 3-0 for São Paulo. Santos found a goal in the 4th minute, a great goal, let’s say passing by Sanchez, but then he didn’t kick a ball into São Paulo’s goal throughout the first half and São Paulo created it, had chances, Calleri showed that they have a future as they did in this São Paulo team,” says Juca.

“Furthermore, again Rigoni, just wasn’t having a happy night, but he had opportunities to score goals and everything, I found a São Paulo much more interesting to see than that São Paulo that had been playing without fans. those 5,500 São Paulo have changed the way São Paulo plays,” he concludes.

