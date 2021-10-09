Juliette Freire criticizes Jair Bolsonaro’s decision on tampons

Singer and digital influencer Juliette Freire joined the list of celebrities who protested President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to veto the article of law that would allow free distribution of tampons for the low-income population.

Through her official Twitter profile, the 31-year-old from Paraíba criticized the measure taken by the executive branch, understanding that it fails to benefit many citizens who cannot afford the cost of such a basic hygiene item.

“When people who menstruate don’t have access to tampons? They don’t have access to health, education and to have their dignity as a human being”, observed the winner of the last season of “Big Brother Brasil”.

“We demand that the president’s veto be BARRED. In a country made for everyone, menstrual poverty must be treated seriously,” said Juliette in the publication, which already has more than 58,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.