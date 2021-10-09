Lady Gaga was invited, but will not be at the festival

Roberto Medina tried, but Lady Gaga refused to come to the next edition of Rock in Rio, in September 2022. The creator of the festival revealed the pop singer’s “no” in an interview with Veja magazine’s Yellow Pages.

“Four years ago she canceled her visit for health reasons and I got frustrated. We’re looking for her now, but she’s not interested in touring Latin America at the moment. I’ll keep getting her patient up,” promised Medina.

Even with the refusal, Lady Gaga remains on the list of dream artists for the festival, alongside another great name in music: Roberto Carlos. “When we meet, he even runs away from me I’m on top of it so much.”

Lady Gaga was one of Rock in Rio’s confirmed attractions in 2017, but she canceled the show on the eve of the festival. It was replaced at the last minute by Maroon 5, which ended up headlining two nights of the event.

At the time, the American diva’s justification for the cancellation was health problems. “Brazil, I’m devastated that I won’t be able to go to Rock in Rio. I would do everything for you, but I need to take care of my body now”, tweeted the singer after canceling the show. The phrase “Brazil, I’m devastated” became a meme.

Lady Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, a condition that has chronic pain as a symptom, and at the time she underwent medical treatment. The last time the singer performed in Brazil was in 2012, when she performed in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre.