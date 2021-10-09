Lady Gaga’s youngest sister creates glamorous costumes for the singer’s show

Lady Gaga unleashed her voice on jazz during a concert in partnership with the Westfield shopping mall chain, in Los Angeles (United States), to promote the album Love for Sale, the second with Tony Bennett. In addition to the performance throughout the night, a detail that attracted the spotlight was the singer’s costumes. The two dresses were developed exclusively by Gaga’s younger sister, Natali Germanotta.

there is more than one star fashion in the Germanotta family. Designer Natali was responsible for creating the stunning dresses worn by Gaga at the live show, last Friday (1st/10).

The pop diva shared the information in an Instagram post, thanking the audience for the presentation. “It was a joy to sing for you today. And thanks to my talented sister for designing my beautiful costumes for the show,” he captioned.

Mother Monster, as it is called by fans, also made a point of marking Natali’s studio in the publication. Named Topo Studio, the younger sister of the pop star’s venture offers design, consulting, illustration, concept creation and fashion creation services.

In addition to the evening dresses, the stylist has developed other pieces for Gaga. In 2014, Natali Germanotta dressed the singer for an event to promote the American magazine Hapeer’s Bazaar, with full production for the red carpet.

In 2018, Natali appeared on the set of the film Uma Estrela is Born as a stylist. The following year, the sister accompanied the pop diva during the Oscars.

As if that wasn’t enough, the designer also created a mini-version of looks by Gaga on the Joanne album for Mattel’s Monster High doll in 2016. A doll for the franchise was developed in conjunction with the Born This Way Foundation, a philanthropic foundation created in 2012 by Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

