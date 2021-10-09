Laura Keller vents about the end of marriage after child: ‘Deliverance’

Laura Keller talked about child care, Jorge Emanuel, the relationship with her ex-husband, Jorge Sousa.

“My mother helps me a lot, she has been more by my side. After the reality show (‘Ilha Record’) my schedule tightened, so she has been a wonderful grandma”, she said, in an interview with “Quem”.

“Me and my mom are handling it. I’m just sad for the lack of a father in my son’s daily life. I was raised by separated parents and I know how sad it is”, she lamented.

Laura admitted that she liked the idea of ​​giving Jorge Emanuel a little brother or sister in the future. “I would love to have another child. But for now, I don’t think about it. I actually think, but not for now. I have to find a good father first”, she needled, saying that she only addresses her ex to talk about her son: “We only talk about Jorge Emanuel. And he comes once or twice a week and spends a few hours with him”.

Laura explained that she suffered a lot from the breakup of her marriage. “I dreamed of a family: ‘mommy, daddy, little boy’. It took me a while to understand why this is so, but today I see that nothing is by chance and we have no control over everything. Today I see the end as a deliverance”, he analyzed.

