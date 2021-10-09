LeBron and Westbrook assess first game together at Lakers

nba_lebron_and_westbrook_evaluate_first_game_together_on_lakers

If you think LeBron James is in a panic over a few preseason losses, you’re going to have to reassess your thoughts. Although the Lakers started the year with three straight losses, after being overcome by the Warriors on Friday, precisely in the debut of LeBron and Westbrook in the team, the player made it clear after the defeat that he is very calm and doesn’t care about the campaign. team in the preparation phase.

“I just want to continue playing, working on our habits, things of that nature. I care more about team training than preseason games. You go out and play some spins, and you’re trying to figure things out of that nature. There’s not much you can get out of a preseason game, at least for me individually.”

But in case it wasn’t clear enough how LeBron stands on how much he can learn from these games, he was even more explicit shortly after his first response.

“It means something to get us into the rhythm, get into game form. We have our trainings, but being on the court and playing with another team and stuff like that helps. All I’m saying is, for me, there’s nothing I’m going to learn in preseason at this point in my career,” James said, chuckling.

And when he says he doesn’t learn anything, it really means nothing.

“Nothing at all. I’m not going to learn anything. Nothing. That means zero,” James said. “Working our habits and building camaraderie and chemistry on the court is always good. preseason because you’re making mistakes and figuring things out. You’re able to stop and just talk about it, and things of that nature, go back and look at things again. We can do that obviously the next day after a preseason game, but we do that on the spot in practice. So I’m more inclined to love them more right now. Because there’s nothing on the court that I’m going to learn in a preseason game, for me individually.”

Russell Westbrook is of the same mindset, although he has been a little less candid about it. He didn’t mention that he and LeBron combined eight turnovers in just half the game, or that the team made mistakes 27 times in total. Westbrook expected “growing pains” for his new team on his debut, and he hopes they will continue.

“Let’s not find out now. Not everything will be resolved in the next two weeks,” said Westbrook. “We have a long year. This is the preseason. First game for many of us since… April, May or something like that, so let’s figure things out. ”

This is a revamped team, full of veterans who know they won’t reach their full potential as a unit in their first games together and aren’t afraid to admit it. They are well aware that they will have to work to reach their ceiling and they want everyone to know that this will take time and that there will be ups and downs as the process progresses.

“A lot of guys, myself included, are still learning a new defense,” said Westbrook. “We have to trust the things we know and learn some of the nuances of our defense. We have some time.”

