Léo Santana shows his newborn daughter’s toy library and impresses

Singer Léo Santana enchanted by showing some details of little Liz’s bedroom

The singer Leo Santana and the dancer Lorena Improta they are simply enchanted by the newborn, Liz! The baby is the couple’s only child. She came into the world on the last 26th of September.

Before the heiress was born, the famous dads announced what the little room would be like. The project was based on a more classic decoration, with a predominance of white and golden finishes. The chosen theme was Enchanted Garden, which included many flowers, plush toys and fairies.

This week, Leo Santana recorded a video showing other details of the room. This time, he took a little tour of his daughter’s playroom. The space for Liz to play was made on the bedroom balcony.

And even if the baby isn’t even a month old, the place is already full of toys! In the recording it is possible to see bears, dolls, booklets and interactive rugs. The toy library was decorated with wallpaper developed especially for the couple. The floor was all covered with tatami mats.

What was also impressive was the view from space. From Liz’s bedroom window you can see the pool of the mansion house. In the background there is a beautiful green area. Unsurprisingly, the dads are looking forward to seeing the girl playing in the place!

“I can’t wait for Liz to be here having fun in her playroom. Beautiful thing, my God! Happy daughter, ok?”, he confessed Leo Santana. And even before the baby was born, Lore was already expecting: “we’ll have her playing a lot around here, you’ll see!”.

Fans were impressed with the newborn’s playroom. “I’m delighted, all that’s missing is her to grace this place even more,” said an internet user. Another said: “everything is very beautiful”.

Another part that also drew attention was the baby’s room lighting. One of the light options includes a blue and starry sky, which sits right above the baby’s crib. The couple even put in an automated system, which works by voice command.

Tell us what you think!