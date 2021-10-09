Leonardo, a legged drone that chooses between walking and flying

robotics

Drone with legs

Engineers at the California Institute of Technology have built a biped robot that combines walking with flying to create a new type of locomotion, making it exceptionally nimble and capable of complex movements.

Part walking rob, part flying drone, the rob Leonardo can walk, jump and even ride a skateboard or a tightrope.

Leonardo is an English abbreviation for “legs aboard a drone”.

“We are inspired by nature. Think about how birds are able to flap their wings and jump to balance themselves on telephone lines. A complex but intriguing behavior happens when birds move between walking and flying. We wanted to understand and learn from it. .

“There is a similarity between how a human wearing a jet suit controls his legs and feet when landing or taking off and how Leo uses synchronized control of propeller-based thrusters and leg joints. dynamics and control point of view,” said Professor Soon-Jo Chung.

multimodal locomotive

Bipedal robots are capable of handling complex real-world terrain using the same type of movement as humans, such as jumping, running, or climbing stairs, but quickly run into trouble in rough terrain.

Flying robots, on the other hand, easily navigate difficult terrain simply by avoiding the ground, but they face their own set of limitations: High energy consumption during flight and limited payload capacity.

“Robs with multimodal locomotion capability are able to move in challenging environments more efficiently than traditional robots by properly switching between their available means of movement. In particular, Leo aims to bridge the gap between the two disparate domains of air and locomotion bped, which are not normally twinned in existing robotic systems,” said researcher Kyunam Kim.



[Imagem: Kyunam Kim et al. – 10.1126/scirobotics.abf8136]

walk flying

The robot is 76 centimeters tall and equipped with two legs with three motorized articulations, in addition to four propeller thrusters mounted at an angle on the shoulders.

When a person walks, he adjusts the position and orientation of his legs to make his center of mass move forward and maintain body balance.

Leonardo also walks this way: Propellers ensure that the robot is always upright while walking, and leg actuators change the position of the legs to move the center of mass forward through the use of a synchronized walk and fly controller.

When I need to get off the ground, the robot uses only the propellers and flies like a drone.

