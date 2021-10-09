Live cattle is just downhill, with China still out of the market • Portal DBO

In addition to having a slaughter schedule suited to the needs of the coming days, the meatpacking industries are preferring to adopt a cautious stance, waiting for news regarding the resumption of beef sales to China and also a more effective return to domestic consumption , reported IHS Markit this Thursday, October 7th.

In this context, the scenario surrounding the prices of the arroba still creates space for the maintenance of bearish speculation, adds the consultancy.

According to Scot Consultoria, the weak consumption of beef in the domestic market and no export in quantity, the São Paulo market opened this Thursday with a drop of R$ 3/@ in the price of cattle and of R$ 2/@ in the price of the fat cow and heifer, in the daily comparison.

Thus, the fat cattle is being traded for 282/@, while the cow is worth R$265/@ and heifers, R$282/@ (gross and forward prices), informs Scot.

According to IHS, in many Brazilian states – especially those that have a greater representation of foreign sales in their protein flow dynamics – slaughterhouses limit as much as possible to new purchases of finished animal batches.

“In locations in the Center-South of the country, there is no basis for reference price over the counter”, reports the consultancy.

There are also slaughter units that already have scales completed by the end of the month, emphasizes the IHS.

“The selling end has become hostage to a dismal price scenario, at least in the very short term”, emphasizes.

There are ranchers, continues the IHS, who claim they already have animals with more than 140 days in the trough and need to “leave the lot”.

“The high costs of animal nutrition do not allow holding the batches when they reach the ideal weight for slaughter”, it says.

In some cases, other ranchers deliver the animals even before they reach this fattening point, due to the low availability and high prices of some types of feed, IHS adds.

“The market starts to depend on the response of a more consistent internal consumption during the last quarter of 2021, as well as on the maintenance of the good performance of external sales”, notes the IHS.

With regard to Brazilian beef exports, the results verified in September were more than surprising, as the shipping processes were not interrupted.

Behind the scenes of the market, says IHS, the expectation is that the Chinese embargo should be withdrawn this Friday, 8, with the end of the holiday and reduction of internal stocks in the country.

On B3, the live cattle futures still had the strength to close yesterday’s session in a positive field, with the exception of the expiration date for October/21.

“Of course, the movements in the Brazilian stock market reflect the feeling that prevails in the physical market, in which the sector feeds the chance of a resumption of meat sales at the end of 2021”, reports the IHS.

The Brazilian economy is showing signs of improvement and international demand remains intensely strong in the search to supply its protein consuming markets, adds IHS.

