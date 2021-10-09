Location, value and period: Everything about cheaper gas stations in Florianópolis

Nine establishments should sell regular and additive gasoline at cost price, in Florianópolis, in the next few hours; check it out and know everything

In Florianópolis, the punishment imposed by Procon-SC on nine more gas stations that will sell regular and additive gasoline at a cost price is already in effect.

As reported in a note by the agency, the agents are since the first minute of this Saturday (9) in inspection work of establishments.

It is yet another “edition” of the action in compliance with the compensatory measure, required by the Procon of Florianópolis, due to the stoppage of truck drivers and the interruption of fuel supply, about a month ago.

On Friday (8), another post joined the measure, a 24-hour unit located in the Canasvieiras neighborhood, North of the Island of SC.

24h posts

Three stations, which open 24 hours a day, are already using the cheapest fuel since 00:01.

The director of Procon Municipal, Alexandre Farias, is working on inspection in order to monitor the transition of values:

“It is important that we are at the time of exchange to ensure that the measure is complied with and that the consumer can already guarantee their benefit”, he signaled.

At the other six posts, inspection will begin at 06:00, the opening hours of these establishments. During the day of action, the Municipal Procon will inspect all participating posts more than once. In addition to the promotional values, the agency will check the number of gas station attendants, number of pumps available and provide possible clarifications to consumers.

fuel limit

If the gas station reaches the gallonage limit (20 thousand liters) sold, the trade must contact the inspection team and advise that the price will change. The Municipal Procon will go to the post to guide consumers who are in line about the change in value.

Farias reinforces that this is the offenders’ first phase of serving their sentence, since more cases will be analyzed. “In this situation, the process continues and the Municipal Procon will inform about the collection of a fine or referral to the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina and the Civil Police”.

Check the values, at the pump, of the stations

South region –

Posto Novo Campeche (Rio Tavares district), regular gasoline R$5.3279 and additive R$5.3679

Posto Galo – Ávila (Coastal district), regular gasoline R$ 5.2484 and additive R$ 5.2735

North region –

Posto Guerreiro – 24h (Casasvieiras district), regular gasoline R$ 5.276 and additive R$ 5.286

Central region –

5 Star Service – 24h (Pantanal district), regular gasoline R$ 5.3436 and additive R$ 5.4162

Real Auto Posto (Santa Monica neighborhood), regular gasoline R$5.5164 and additive R$5.5764

Eastern Region –

Galo Post – 24h (Lagoa district), regular gasoline R$ 5.3678 and additive R$ 5.4679