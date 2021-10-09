Lower-than-expected IPCA brings relief to the yield curve, but “galloping” inflation remains a concern

SAO PAULO – The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), official inflation in Brazil, came in September below market expectations. The indicator, together with the employment data below expectations in the US, leads to a strong drop in the main future interest rate contracts.

At 2:24 pm (Eastern time), the interest on contracts for January 2023 is reduced by 16 basis points to 9.04%, while the DI for January 2025 is reduced by 16 basis points at 10.04% and the DI for January 2027 also recorded a negative variation of 16 basis points, at 10.45%.

Despite the IPCA generating some relief also due to the less worrying dynamics, economists are still quite reticent and see strong challenges for the fulfillment of the inflation target by the Central Bank also in 2022.

This is because, even though market expectations were for a 1.25% increase, the positive variation of the index was 1.16% in September, the highest for the month since 1994. The IPCA accumulates a 6.9% increase in the year and 10.25% in the last twelve months.

The indicator was driven mainly by the rise in the price of managed goods, especially residential electricity and gasoline. “Since they are administered prices, determined by regulatory agencies, established contractually, the Central Bank is not able to reach these prices through monetary policy”, says Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital.

Diffusion (number of items that had monthly price increases) decreased to 65.0% in September (vs. 71.9% in August).

September’s inflation came on a week of weak data from the Brazilian economy, such as the industrial production indicator and retail sales, which came in worse than expected.

João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos, points out that the surprise for the IPCA in September was not concentrated in a single sector.

“Food, household items, clothing and transport were the ones that contributed the most to this surprise and may already reflect the effect of lower demand as shown in the retail sales data for August”, he says.

The main deviations came from meats, car repairs and vehicle fuels. Services inflation, on the other hand, accelerated to 0.64%, compared to 0.39% in August, but was below the projected (0.78%). And basic services, a measure monitored by the BC, slowed down from 0.64% in August to 0.37% in September – XP’s expectation was 0.56% high. The prices of industrial goods rose 1.04%, slightly above the one registered in August (up 1.03%).

The average of the cores was stable at 0.65%, and the accumulated in 12 months has already reached 6.37%, above the BC inflation target (3.75%).

However, “although (the number) was lower than projected, it does not bring elements as comfortable as that. That scenario that we outlined at the beginning of the year, where the IPCA would be strong in the middle and then cool off throughout the second half, is not materializing”, highlights Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos.

After opening the year with the Selic at a historic low of 2%, the Central Bank has already raised the basic interest rate by 4.25 points from March so far, to the current level of 6.25% per year, indicating more recently that will advance into “contraction territory”.

The BC describes inflation as “intense and widespread”, and warns that the cycle of raising the Selic rate to tame it will affect activity next year. BC’s accounts are at 8.5% IPCA this year.

Leal, from Rio Bravo, also highlights that, despite the negative surprise, the cores remain under pressure, indicating that higher inflation continues to affect a large number of sectors. “It will be necessary to follow the October inflation data to assess whether the rise in prices will in fact weaken,” he points out.

Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP, thus evaluates, in summary, that the number was lower than expected and with a positive disaggregation, mainly in the prices of services. On the other hand, food and fuel (items that surprised down) have upward pressure at the end of this year. Industrial goods prices are also expected to remain under pressure.

Thus, the risks continue, as highlighted in a note by Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at Goldman Sachs bank. According to him, the acceleration of consumer inflation in September threatens the target set by the Central Bank for 2022.

“Significant cost and input pressures, rising service inflation, persistent political and fiscal risk, (…) and inertial forces are tainting the prospects for inflation in 2022 and should prompt the Central Bank to lead the [taxa de juros] Selic for contractionary territory. In a scenario of intense inflationary pressures, the probability of the central bank being able to bring inflation to the 3.50% target in 2022 is low.”

Morgan Stanley, in turn, points out that the September data does not change the Central Bank’s flight plan at this time, maintaining the pace of the Selic rise by 100 basis points at the next meeting. “We believe that the terminal rate will be 9.25% at the March meeting”, assess the economists.

US employment report

In addition to the IPCA, the employment data in the US also led to a drop in future interest rates, as highlighted above.

The result was well below market expectations, with the creation of 194 thousand jobs, with the market forecast for the creation of 500 thousand vacancies, although it is worth noting that the previous measurement, from August, which also surprised negatively, was revised, going from 235 thousand vacancies to the creation of 366 thousand vacancies.

“This is a sign that economic activity is reacting below market expectations and that this may have an impact on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy horizon,” says Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital. In the Fed’s latest monetary policy decision, the authority said it could anticipate the end of stimulus to the economy through asset purchases, eliminating the injection of liquidity into the economy.

“However, with this payroll data much worse than expected, this tends to put a need to continue this program”, says Almeida.

The payroll is seen as an important indicator of the recovery of the US economy and should be taken into account by the Federal Reserve when deciding to withdraw stimulus and increase interest rates.

As highlighted by CM Capital, in general, the perception is of a sharp slowdown in both the service sector data, going from 295,000 jobs to 265,000. The retail and wholesale sectors, despite showing a relevant recovery compared to the previous measurement, did not offset the slowdown in the sectors of transport, financial activity, professional services, in addition to data on services pointing to an important drop in the education sector.

“Today’s data brings caution to market expectations, which depend on this type of signal as a justification to expect an anticipation of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Taking into account that more and more FED directors have a greater inclination to anticipate the tapering, in addition to the fact that consumer inflation is causing concern in the market, the Payroll released today may contribute to a decision to postpone the monetary restriction policy”, points out the analysis team at the house.

(with information from Reuters)

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related