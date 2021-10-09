Lucas Lucco clarifies alleged affair with Luan Santana

Top Stories

Simple chicken pie, a delicious recipe to round off the day!

This Friday, 08, the profile of Instagram “come look for hebe“ published about the singer Lucas Lucco, in which he spoke and clarified the rumors that were circulating on the Internet.

The rumors would be about a supposed affair with the singer luan Santana. In September there were rumors that the singers would have had a romance a few years ago, but singer Lucas Lucco disproved the rumor.

“I’m going to tell you something. If I liked men you would have known for a long time. You don’t know me, no. Today I’m married, thank God, with a beautiful son”, said Lucas Lucco.

See here: Mc Kevin’s widow, Deolane Bezerra, sends a surprising message to followers

Learn more about singer Lucas Lucco and Luan Santana

Lucas Lucco was born in 1992, on April 4th. The country singer became known after releasing the song “to make you remember” in 2012 and it was very successful. In addition to being a singer, he is an actor and composer, having started playing and singing at the age of 10 years. O singer on his Instagram profile has 17.4 million followers.

“OK ! That I’ll stay out without getting in the way… 🎶”

Are you ready for the video for this hit that comes out tomorrow? All ready? 😎

#amordephone #roleddifferentiated

Also check out: Tata Werneck celebrates two years of marriage to Rafa Vitti

Luan Santana is a singer and songwriter, having started his career in 2009 with the release of the independent album “tô de cara” and “meteoro”. Luan Rafael Domingos Santana, better known as Luan Santana.

Luan Santana was born in 1991 on March 13th. The sertanejo singer, who is very successful with his romantic pop and sertanejo songs, on his Instagram profile he has 31 million followers.

when you kiss another mouth and don’t want to take your clothes off, don’t do it again, you’ll cry for me!!

Check here the photo gallery of singers Lucas Lucco and Luan Santana Prev

1 In 6

Next Luan Santana/ Instagram Reproduction Luan Santana/ Instagram Reproduction Luan Santana / Instagram Reproduction Lucas Lucco / Instagram Reproduction Lucas Lucco / Instagram Reproduction Lucas Lucco / Instagram Reproduction

Watch now: Maju Coutinho will replace Tadeu Schmidt at Fantástico