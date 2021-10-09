Lucas Lucco talks about rumors of dating Luan Santana







Married to Lorena Carvalho, Lucas said the marriage is going very well. Photo: Instagram: @lucaslucco/@luansatana / Famous and Celebrities

It is not new to say that the internet is responsible for creating and feeding different rumors, going far beyond the imagination of fans. And the target this time was Lucas Lucco. On social networks, the singer denied that he was in a relationship with another man.

Married to Lorena Carvalho, the artist took the opportunity to say that he would have no qualms about talking openly about the subject, if it were really true. In addition, he highlighted that the marriage is going very well.

“I’m going to tell you something. If I liked men you would have known for a long time. You don’t know me, no. Today I’m married, thank God, with a beautiful son,” he said on Instagram, responding to questioning from a fan.

For those who don’t know, rumors about a possible relationship with Luan Santana surfaced recently, but gained even more repercussion in the last week. A gossip profile stated in the publication that the singers had a four-year romance, all in secrecy. What’s more: the breakup would only have happened so that Lucas could “leverage his career”.

It is worth remembering that last Saturday (2), during ‘Altas Horas’, Luan appeared wearing a commitment ring and confirmed to be dating.