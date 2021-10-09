Lucas Penteado apologizes to ex-fiancée after live: ‘I made a mistake’ | Pop & Art

The broadcast took place last Friday (1st), straight from a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The actor and ex-BBB filmed Júlia Franhani and a security guard and said that the two were together.

Domenica Franhani, mother of the 19-year-old woman who was engaged to Hairstyle, denied the story to g1 and said that the actor was in “out of balance”.

“I’m not here to talk about my personal post-attack issues, I didn’t come to talk about it. It’s not necessary at this point for me to talk about it, it’s necessary for me to recognize that from that live exposing the intimacy of another person, yes, at this point, I made a mistake,” said Penteado.

“Nothing gives us the right to expose someone’s intimacy, to judge someone, offend, reject or threaten someone based on an opinion, a unilateral argument”.

“That said, I urge you to stop the attacks with my ex-fiancée, please. To all of you who were defending me, I ask you to stop the attacks because it won’t get us anywhere.”

1 of 1 Lucas Penteado — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Lucas Penteado — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

In the 7-minute video, he does not say that there was no betrayal and argues that talking about what happened that night will “re-expose the girl”.

“We’re not going to talk or talk about the veracity of the facts, as I said, so as not to expose the girl again and because this is an intimate matter. I shouldn’t have made a live of an intimate matter and I advise you not to do it.” , to be continued.

To g1, Julia’s mother gave another version of what happened that morning.

“He arrived at the hotel upset and started to search the whole apartment, assuming that there would be a third person together with Julia,” said Domenica.

“She saw the situation and went down to the hotel reception to ask for an ambulance. When she arrived in the corridor [de volta ] with a security guard, that’s when he came up to that live saying she was cheating.”

Domenica claims that the actor was in an “outbreak” caused by alcohol, already witnessed twice by his daughter in their eight-month relationship. They were engaged and lived together in São Paulo.

Exposure and threats on social media

Ex-BBB Lucas Penteado goes live with alleged betrayal

After the live made at dawn, the subject dominated the networks on Friday and last weekend, and dozens of comments and threats were made to Penteado’s ex-fiancée. With pressure, she was hospitalized after taking medication, but has been at home since Tuesday.

“She’s already been discharged and there’s a psychologist who’s going to start monitoring her. She cries a lot, is very sad, doesn’t leave the house for anything. I’m not fit, I can’t work,” Domenica told g1.

According to the mother, Julia does not have her cell phone, nor can she access her social networks. She says that the actor took his daughter’s cell phone and turned off all social networks. He even tried to recover the bills, but the phone number linked to the profile belongs to Lucas’ brother.

Before that, texts were posted on Julia’s profile in which she said that everything was fine and that they would talk about it soon. The mother says that her daughter hasn’t had the phone since Friday and that, therefore, the post was not made by Julia.

“This was all manipulated, because she has no phone. Since Friday, I’ve been asking both him and his father to put her belongings in a car and bring them to my house.”