Lucas Penteado’s ex-fiancee says she forgives actor, but denies getting back together

The internet was intrigued by a live of Lucas Hairstyle, actor and ex-BBB, a week ago. In the live footage, the then bride, Julia Franhani, 19 years old, and a security guard were exposed by the artist who made insinuations of betrayal by Julia with the security guard of the building they were in.

Annoyed, Lucas accompanied them in the elevator and reached the lobby, broadcasting everything until, suddenly, the filming was abruptly interrupted. It all happened in the building where Penteado rents an apartment, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

However, the course of history has changed. The artist was upset after three days of drinking alcohol and using cocaine, as said by the young woman in an interview with the newspaper Extra.

“I came down from the apartment to ask for help, so I could call an ambulance, because he was out of his mind. When he saw me with the security guard, he freaked out, already saying that I was cheating on him. Before that, he had searched the whole house hallucinating that someone was in there.”

“We left on Wednesday [29 de setembro] for dinner around 20:30. He started using cocaine around midnight, one in the morning. It only stopped at 8am and started drinking. drank all thursday morning [30 de setembro]. And when it was night, he went out again. He returned at dawn more upset than he already was. And he continued using the drug”, he reported in chronological order. “I don’t use narcotics”.

CONTROL

It was eight months of relationship. The makeup artist from São Paulo also said that during this period, the actor was altered whenever he consumed drugs and alcohol, and that the public episode was not the first scandal. “Has done several. I was desperate, crying, asking him to stop. And, alone, I had nothing to do. And he told me it was no big deal, for me to stop thinking that it was the end of the world”, he recalled. “He said he was going to stop and I believed him. He promised me to improve…”.

Júlia also reported controls by the ex-fiancé, going against the deconstructed image he used to show on TV Globo’s reality show.

“I’ve known him since I was little, it wasn’t because of ‘BBB 21’. Our relationship was calm even. But he was very authoritarian, macho, he didn’t let me have friends, wear the clothes I wanted, I couldn’t go out… I lived in Rio de Janeiro with him for three months and I couldn’t even visit the beach. I kept checking my cell phone, always thinking I had something.

PROBLEMS WITH THE FORMER MOTHER-IN-LAW

In addition to Lucas, Julia pointed out problems with her mother-in-law, highlighting aggression by the boy’s mother. “His mother used to mistreat me, saying that I was only there for interest, but no, I never had to ask him for anything, everything I achieved by being with him was working with him.”

His mother used to attack me, she is super possessive. She thinks I kept talking about her to outsiders.

So, last Monday, October 4th, Julia, already back in São Paulo, was taken by her mother to a hospital because she took too many medications in a suicide attempt. “I can’t take it anymore, I’m very sad. Sad that he didn’t even receive an apology, sad that he didn’t even call to see how I am or to clarify everything that happened.”

“I just want peace for my mind and my life. There are some people who are clueless and still believe in this ridiculous story he made up.”

NO MORE BACK

“I don’t want him to come to me unless it’s for an apology. And I will forgive you. Just like I forgave the other times. But not going back,” she warned stubbornly.

Regarding legal matters, Julia said she had hired a lawyer. Lucas, by the way, is in possession of his documents and personal belongings, according to the young woman:

I’ve been with him this whole time, putting up with a few good ones, swallowing a lot of frogs and now he’s doing it to me. It speaks of revolution and does not practice its own ideologies.

